What pricing do you offer to Retailers or Distributors? Please contact our . We will respond promptly with our wholesale price table.

Can I get an extended payment term? We extend payment terms for partners who have a history of ongoing cooperation and consistently place large volume orders.

Can I turn your products back? You may return products that are malfunctioning, damaged, or have defects reported by your customers. However, we generally do not accept returns of operational products that did not meet sales expectations. To discuss exceptions to this policy, please contact our .