Meet the Mudita Team at the Life Balance Congress

Polish Version Below

Mudita would like to invite all of you to the Life Balance Congress.

This year's Life Balance Congress will be held on July 8-10, 2022 at the EXPO XXI International Trade Fair and Congress Center in Warsaw.

The second edition of Life Balance Congress comes after the huge success of the first event.

Life Balance Congress is an experience that will change the way you see the world and yourself.

Get ready for a journey into the depths of YOU with international mentors open to improving yourself and the world. Feel for yourself what the power of inner balance is all about. It can only be achieved with the balance of the three elements of life - spirit, body and mind.

However, how do you organize and connect them with each other? And how to make them not an obstacle, but an inner force which will lead you to health, awareness and life affirmation? This is what you will learn during meetings with spiritual guides.

Get inspired and spend three days in an atmosphere of great energy, in the company of people who are conscious and ready to improve themselves and the world.

More information here:

Polish Version:

Mudita zaprasza na Life Balance Congress.

Tegoroczny Life Balance Congress odbędzie się w dniach 8-10 lipca 2022 r. w Międzynarodowym Centrum Targowo-Kongresowym EXPO XXI w Warszawie.

Life Balance Congress to doświadczenie, które zmieni sposób, w jaki postrzegasz świat i samego siebie.

Przygotuj się na podróż w głąb CIEBIE w gronie międzynarodowych mentorów otwartych na ulepszanie siebie i świata. Poczuj na własnej skórze, na czym polega moc balansu wewnętrznego. Można go osiągnąć tylko za pomocą równowagi trzech elementów życiowych — ducha, ciała i umysłu.

Jak je uporządkować i połączyć między sobą? Jak sprawić by nie stanowiły przeszkody, tylko były wewnętrzną siłą, która poprowadzi Cię do zdrowia, świadomości i afirmacji życia? Tego dowiesz się podczas spotkań z duchowymi przewodnikami.

Zainspiruj się i spędź 3 dni w atmosferze ogromnej energii, w towarzystwie osób świadomych i gotowych na ulepszanie siebie i świata.

Wiecej informacji o Life Balance Congress na stronie: https://lifebalancecongress.com/