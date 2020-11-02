We are proud to announce that Mudita Breath, our affordable portable medical ventilator won the A'Design Award in the special "War on Virus" category.

A few months ago we joined the health care community in the fight against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. During the first wave of the outbreak, when information about the lack of available ventilators was circulating around the world, Mudita's engineers, in partnership with the team at the , began working on an alternative to costly and difficult-to-obtain ventilators.

Today, less than six months after the first engineering project Breath Medical Ventilator received the prestigious international A'Design Award in the special "War on Virus" category.

Among the more than 80 nominated projects Mudita Breath passed on to the second round and, in a public vote, beat the competition and received this important award. The list of recognized projects can be seen on the .

A'Design Award for Mudita Breath

As a technology-focused company, we now have the opportunity to support doctors all over the world. It was, and still is a race against time, and we decided to act. - says Adrian Krupowicz, Head of Engineering at Mudita. From conception, through the prototype, to a fully-functional device, all this was developed in close cooperation with medical experts. Additionally, the lightweight construction of Mudita Breath, its minimalist design with a long-lasting battery, which can power the device for continuously for 2 hours, enabled the creation of a portable ventilator, capable of supporting the patient's breathing in the hospital (both indoors and outdoors) as well as during transport between wards.

The team of experts on behalf of the Foundation for Research and Development of Science includes: Michał Wszoła, PhD, a transplant surgeon, the creator behind the bionic pancreas, a dedicated doctor and visionary scientist, and Dominik Drobiński, an anesthesiologist working at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, which, for the duration of the pandemic, was transformed into an infectious hospital, treating patients with COVID-19. Their knowledge and experience in working with patients was extremely valuable at every stage of the Breath project.

At the beginning of the pandemic, I mobilized the entire team at the Foundation, together with our partner companies, to take immediate action in order to combat SARS-Cov-2. This resulted in the launch of several new, very significant projects focused on lifesaving measures during the pandemic. This was also very important because part of our medical team works directly with patients infected with SARS-Cov-2. - says Michał Wszoła, PhD, President of the Scientific Council of the Foundation for Research and Development of Science. He adds - One of the key ideas was to develop a ventilator designed especially for a pandemic. Mudita approached FBiRN with this idea. After a few video conferences, together with Dr Dominik Drobiński, an anesthesiologist working at the hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration in Warsaw, we suggested developing a ventilation device. One, which is not only simpler and less expensive than a traditional ventilator, but also easier to use, while at the same time supporting respiratory functions.

'War on Virus' A'Design Award

The A'Design Award & Competition is one of the world's leading international design competitions held every year. A'Design Awards are given in many creative areas to recognize the best designers from all countries, in all fields. Entries to the competition are reviewed and anonymously evaluated by an influential jury, composed of experienced academics, prominent members of the press and renowned professionals.

The prize awarded in the special "War on Virus" category, as part of the competition organized by A'Design, seeks to promote original concepts, architecture and industrial design that help combat the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.