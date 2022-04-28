Mudita Moment awarded the prestigious 2022 iF Design Award

Warsaw, April 26th, 2022 - Mudita is excited to announce that , the one-of-a-kind, minimalist wrist watch has been honored with a prominent award. The unisex timepiece was just named as winner of the 2022 iF Design Award in the watch/jewelry product category, as a unique, automatic watch with an additional analog breathing feature that serves as a unique tool and reminder to take a moment in your everyday life and practice healthy breathing.

The sophisticatedly designed Mudita Moment combines precision, reliability and elegance in a unique timepiece, perfect for everyone. At the heart of the watch is the Miyota 9015 automatic movement, known for accuracy and high-quality components, in addition to the smooth seconds hand sweep, passing through the seconds track like it's gliding on air. Slim, at only 3.90mm, the Miyota 9015 allows the design of Mudita Moment to be simple and understated, not intrusive or overbearing.

Mudita Moment is a battery-free watch, which uses the mechanical energy of the wearer’s wrist to power the movement. It means infinite energy that comes just from wearing your watch - without charging or changing batteries.

It also features the mindful addition of 15 dots and the seconds hand which enable you to practice breathing exercises anytime and anywhere.

It’s the simplest and best tool for personal wellness because it’s always with you and acts not only as a guiding mechanism, but also a reminder to pause, slow down, and take a deep breath.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards. Organized in Germany since 1953, the iF seal signifies good design, for consumers and the design community. Every year, the iF Design Award identifies outstanding design, its relevance for business and everyday life and awards one of the most important seals of quality in the world. After two purely “digital” years, iF Design held the first major live event in Berlin with 132 high profile design experts from over 20 countries.

Mudita Moment won over the 132—member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world. The competition was intense: over 11,000 entries were submitted from 57 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following categories: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI).

