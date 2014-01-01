We love amazingly simple, yet brilliant design solutions that add that ZEN Rebel character to our products. This is why we couldn’t resist using the seconds hand of the watch to encourage you to perform simple, yet powerful breathing exercises. Conscious breathing is an important part of living a more mindful life, being more relaxed, calm, and focused. The 15 dots, which we added on the dial of Mudita Moment, are a tool and reminder to take a moment in your everyday life and practice healthy breathing.
Mudita Moment
A minimalist, automatic watch.
Modern design. Battery-free mechanism. With an additional analog breathing feature, as a unique tool and reminder, to restore your tranquility.
Available in a pre-order set. 20% off your purchase, today. Limited amount of sets available.pre-order
Selected features
Automatic movement
Breathing function
Battery-free forever
Vegan straps
Design
We admire the power of simple design, inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese culture and ZEN aesthetics. That’s why we wanted Mudita Moment to embody minimalism, simplicity, and neutrality. We didn’t want the watch to be overwhelming, but to highlight neutral elegance and tranquility.
Vegan, interchangeable one-click straps
Neutral colors and designs make Mudita Moment perfect for everyone. Every style is kept in a simple design to achieve a minimalist look with all color combinations. This watch is discrete, yet elegant. It underlines the beauty of simplicity and neutrality.
Find your perfect match
White Dial with Natural Cork Strap
Made to last
While designing Mudita Moment, we focused not only on the minimalist aesthetics, but also on using the highest quality materials. We pay attention to the smallest details. The best components and kinetic mechanism make Mudita Moment a long-lasting timepiece that you will enjoy wearing for years to come. It fits perfectly with a less-waste, environmentally-conscious lifestyle. With regular maintenance and proper care, you can experience years of use.
It’s time for Mudita Moment!
Enjoy our minimalist, automatic watch every day. It’s time to slow down, take a few deep breaths, and restore your tranquility, whenever you need it. Mudita Moment is available for pre-order. Get your watch or unique pre-order set with a special discount today.Pre-order
Sign up for the Mudita Newsletter and receive 10% off your first order.
If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress, and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.