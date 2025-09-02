Mudita Radiant: A Swiss Made Field Watch for Every Adventure

A field watch for every story.

Field watches have always been about more than just telling time. Originally designed for soldiers who needed rugged reliability and instant clarity in the most demanding conditions, they’ve since become trusted everyday companions. Their enduring appeal lies in a simple promise: a great field watch is built to last, readable at a glance, and versatile enough for every story.

Mudita Radiant carries this tradition forward, and, in true Mudita style, refines it. Crafted in Switzerland and powered by the precise Sellita SW-200 Elaboré automatic movement, Radiant blends durability, clarity, and mindful design into one understated timepiece.

Legible. Reliable. Ready for everyday adventures.

Swiss Made, Swiss Precision

At the heart of Mudita Radiant beats the Sellita SW-200 Elaboré, a Swiss automatic movement renowned for reliability and accuracy (±7 seconds/day) with a power reserve of up to 41 hours.

Each movement is carefully fine-tuned by Swiss watchmakers, ensuring that Radiant lives up to the strict standards behind the Swiss Made label, a global hallmark of craftsmanship.

No batteries, no unnecessary complications.

Just a movement that powers itself with every motion of your wrist.

Designed for Readability in Every Moment

A field watch is only as good as its legibility. Radiant’s carefully designed dial features a clean custom Mudita font and a full 12-digit layout, offering instant clarity in both everyday and demanding situations.

For low light and complete darkness, uses Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9, one of the brightest and most reliable luminescent materials available. Hands and indices glow with a crisp blue-green light, ensuring that time is always visible, without overpowering the minimalist design.

Built to Endure Everyday Adventures

Life isn’t always predictable, and neither are the conditions your watch will face. That’s why is made with a brushed 316L stainless steel case, corrosion-resistant, durable, and resistant to scratches. A sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating protects the dial while maintaining flawless clarity.

Additional protection comes from a crown guard and Incabloc® shock protection system, safeguarding the movement from accidental knocks and impacts. And with 10 ATM water resistance, Radiant can handle sudden downpours, a rushed handwash, or even a spontaneous swim.

Slim in profile (10–10.7mm), Radiant sits comfortably on the wrist, offering strength without bulk.

Legible. Reliable. Ready for everyday adventures.

Made to Fit You

We know every wrist is different, and so is every story.

That’s why Mudita Radiant is available in three case sizes: 32mm, 37mm, and 40mm. That’s a rare choice among automatic watches, especially for smaller wrists.

Five nature-inspired dials reflect quiet tones drawn from the natural world:

Natural White (crisp and timeless)

Sand Beige (warm and subtle)

Moss Green (earthy and grounded)

Baltic Blue (deep and maritime)

Charcoal Black (bold and classic)

Pair your dial with one of six quick-release straps, crafted from durable vegan textiles made with recycled materials. Straps can be swapped in seconds, letting you adapt your Radiant to different occasions, moods, or styles.

Mindful Design, Lasting Value

More than just a precision timepiece, is a product of intentional design. From its understated dial layout to its engraved caseback number, every detail is there for a reason.

It's not just any field watch, but a tool for living: quiet, dependable, and always ready for what comes next.

For us at is a continuation of our philosophy: creating timeless products that help you live with more focus and presence.

Be Part of the Beginning

will soon launch on Kickstarter.

By joining the waitlist, you’ll receive:

A free extra strap of your choice when you back the project

Priority shipping before the regular sale

The lowest campaign price guaranteed

is a field watch built for clarity, durability, and everyday adventures. Swiss Made, customizable, and always readable, it’s time to let your story unfold.

Join the waitlist on the dedicated page.