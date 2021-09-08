The traditional craftsmanship of the automatic mechanism: On the cutting edge of time.

The heart of every watch is the movement. With its simple functionality and attention to detail, traditional timepieces are hard to fully replace.

Watches are often thought of as simple instruments, with their intricacy and complexity at times overlooked. Approximately a hundred years ago, when the first modern wrist watches were being introduced, every watch was mechanical because batteries and quartz mechanisms were not invented yet. Therefore, all watch mechanisms needed to be mechanically adjusted. Back then, wristwatches were also smaller than in the previously popular pocket watches.

In the era following, WWII, a US-based company, Hamilton, revolutionized the watch industry by producing the first watch to use a battery-powered movement. Decades later, on Christmas day in 1969, Seiko launched the world's first quartz wristwatch.

Although quartz or battery-powered watches may be more accurate, watch aficionados and those who consider themselves timepiece connoisseurs, often prefer automatic watches. These unique timepieces embody hundreds of years of expertise, craftsmanship, and precision within the watchmaking industry.

The younger generation may have grown up telling time on digital devices and mobile phones, however, many are now going back to basics and returning to the days of the traditional, automatic wristwatch.

When made the decision to introduce a traditional watch to our product line, we focused not only on the minimalist aesthetics, but also on using the highest quality materials, such as sapphire crystal and 316L stainless steel.

The art of the craft

From the materials used to the time-honored art of the watchmaking craft, there are several reasons why many people still prefer traditional timepieces over quartz or battery-operated watches.

The production of a traditional watch is truly an artform. The trade of watchmaking is highly-respected, due to its incredibly rich history, not to mention the time and expertise it takes to perfect the craft.

Moreover, traditionally-crafted, high-quality timepieces , in addition to holding their value over time, are built resilience and timelessness in mind. You can envision passing on an heirloom timepiece to one of your children and they would probably be thrilled to wear it. Can you say the same thing about the first generation smartwatch?

Other than regular maintenance and occasional cleaning, traditional watches don’t need anything to stay up-to-date. Whereas, poorly-crafted, low-priced watches often break or scratch easily. Even the most techy smartwatches, with all of the bells and whistles, have a tendency to quickly become outdated.

Durability

One undeniable advantage that high-quality, traditional watches have over battery-powered or quartz watches is durability. The use of premium materials such as sapphire crystal and 316L stainless steel, which has a higher purity level, ensures that your timepiece will serve you well for years to come.

316L stainless steel is commonly used in making most high-end watches and watch bands. Also, unlike other, lower grade stainless steel alloys, 316L steel is also resistant to magnetism.

Of all the important components in a wristwatch, the window to your timepiece, is the watch’s crystal. The front of the watch is the place most susceptible to impact, thus taking some of the hardest hits. Therefore it’s important to choose a timepiece that can withstand almost anything. Sapphire crystal is considered the most expensive of all watch crystals. The material is highly regarded in the watchmaking industry. Since it’s the most expensive material, it’s usually used in only high-quality wristwatches, Sapphire crystal is one of the hardest substances on earth, measuring 9 on the Mohs scale. The Mohs scale is a scale for rating the relative hardness and scratch resistance of various materials. As a comparison a diamond measures 10, which is the highest rating and glass ranks around 5.5 to 7 on the Mohs scale.

The use of sapphire glass in quality timepieces ensures that the watch crystal remains clear and scratch free even after years of frequent use.

Sustainability & Comfort

When it comes to choosing a watch, in addition to considering traditional craftsmanship and durability, an automatic watch is also the most sustainable choice. Unlike quartz or battery-powered watches, which require the replacement of batteries, whose production and disposal is not always environmentally-friendly, an automatic movement is powered by the movement of the wearer’s hand.

That’s right, traditional automatic watches don’t use batteries. By their very nature, they use a green energy source found in the movement of the wrist.

The energy stored in the mechanism is able to keep the watch ticking accurately without manual winding for long periods of time. In fact, the power reserve is 42 hours, which means that you can safely store your watch for almost two days and it will not stop. If the power reserve is drained, the movement can be brought back into motion by either quickly winding the watch, or by simply wearing the watch for a few minutes.

Additionally, compared to other mechanical movements, the Miyota 9015 has another definite advantage: At only 3.9 mm, the Miyota 9015 is comparatively flat. As a result, watches with Miyota 9015 can be designed to be flatter, which improves comfort for the wearer. With a frequency of 28,800 A/h (vibrations per hour) the Miyota 9015 works very precisely and the long seconds hand draws its circles smoothly. Miyota specifies the gear deviation with -10 to +30 seconds per day.

The Miyota 9015 mechanism makes automatic watches especially convenient for the individual wearing it.

Style

While watch faces might come in all shapes and sizes, and personal style varies from individual to individual, there is something truly timeless about a classic watch. Of course, over time, some smartwatch makers have attempted to create sleeker, more flat designs, while many hybrid watches are attempting to achieve something in the middle, however, it is just not the same. The classic aesthetic of a traditionally-crafted automatic watch simply never goes out of style.

Mudita Moment

The sophisticatedly designed combines exceptional craftsmanship with high-quality components, making it a long-lasting timepiece.

The use of premium materials such as sapphire crystal, together with the precise movements of the Miyota 9015 automatic mechanism, housed in a 316L stainless steel case, create an understated elegance which is hard to come by in an ordinary quartz watch, or even the most fancy smartwatch.

With its simple functionality and attention to detail, Mudita Moment is truly one of a kind.

