For each of us, a job means something different. Whether you are a business owner, an office worker, a fitness instructor or anything else, the perception of work varies. For some people, work defines their lifestyle, it will help them build a successful career or simply earn enough to live off. Some claim their job is more of a hobby, while others treat it as an unpleasant duty.

Despite all of these distinctions, we have one thing in common, the same 24 hours a day. We are the ones who decide how to spend this time. Whether our work is a key part of our lives or not, most of us would like to be productive and efficient enough to achieve better results, earn something extra or find more time for the things that are truly important to us. If we summarize our days, we might feel as though we could have done more or acted faster. Why is it so difficult to take control over our time and actions in order to be satisfied with the outcome?

It’s likely that our brains have a lot more to deal today than ten years ago. We live in a digital era and we’re affected by an overload of information and various distractions. Technology is built to change our behaviour and make it possible for us to somehow inherit multi-tasking the way we recognize it today from using computers. We feel the urge to check emails, social media or other notifications while working.

According to Udemy’s survey, almost three out of four workers admit they feel distracted when they’re at work, with 16 percent asserting that they’re almost always distracted.

What distracts us the most at work?

Based on a survey conducted by Think Money, the majority of respondents cited chatty coworkers and office noise as their top distractions. Almost a quarter of workers blamed slow computers and bad internet connections and 23 percent of respondents pointed out . Among other distractions, workers mentioned pointless meetings, online shopping, social media, a window to stare outside and the workplace temperature. Now you know what make us less effective, what comes next?

The first and most vital step is to acknowledge that we need to improve. Realizing that we are affected by distractions and accepting this fact keeps us on the right track. When we are certain we want to change our approach and work towards achieving better results and self satisfaction, we can start taking the appropriate steps.

Bearing this in mind we decided to create a Mindful Work section in our journal, for everyone who seeks to become better and more effective in what they are doing at work.

We aim to help you understand internal and external factors that can lead to possible dissatisfaction and affect you or your colleagues performance. We’ll discuss how our brains work and how we can use them to better concentrate on what matters. If you’re interested in how you can improve the environment or external factors impacting us, we will share actionable tips that will help you become better at what you do and stay content within yourself.

This topic should be given close attention by company management. If employees aren’t productive, they often get distracted which can negatively impact company revenue. The less distractions employees experience, the more work gets done and the more they become motivated and confident in their abilities to do the job well and feel happier. Mudita want to encourage you to organize healthier work processes and improve workplace so that employee satisfaction and productivity grows.

If you are looking to enhance the way your mind works in order to be more effective, self-satisfied and enthusiastic, you’re in the right place.

Read also:

If you don’t want to miss the best content, subscribe our . Is there anything you would like us to cover? Do you have any great ideas or stories you would like to share by writing a guest post? Send us an email via !

Please feel free to get in touch via social media (send us some photos or videos too), you can find us on , and , let’s connect! To learn more about Mudita, take a look at our and our .

If you enjoyed reading this article, please share and recommend it!