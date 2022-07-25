ENG Version- Polish Version Below

Last month, Mudita had the pleasure of being a part of the sixth edition of the Vibes Festival!

We offered a pair of free tickets to one of our Mudita Community members if they shared why attending the festival would benefit them.

The winner was Iga, who decided to share her experience at the festival with our fellow community members.

This is her experience. The Polish version is included below:

The sixth edition of the Vibes Festival is behind us. In the beautiful natural surroundings, amidst meadows and forests in the Mazurian village of Giże, thousands of enthusiasts of natural medicine, holistic self-care and living in harmony with nature, gathered for this unique event.

Interesting lectures, meditations, sound ceremonies, ethnic and electronic music concerts were just some of the sea of activities that awaited visitors there.

In the "Body" zone, created with the aim of learning about ways to improve the body, with a place of rest from the hustle and bustle, one could experience individual sessions with specialists in the fields of massage and acupuncture, among others.

In the "Mind" zone, there were lectures on psychology or hypnotherapy, and free consultations were possible.

The organizers also provided an area with healthy food, where you could try delicious, natural food from different parts of the world, a market zone, where you could buy herbs, jewelry or clothes, as well as thematic books or alarm clocks to help you sleep well.

This was my first trip to this type of event and I was positively surprised. Thanks to the multiplicity of spaces where the festival was held, there was no sense of congestion or crowding. There was also no shouting or noise. I felt at home thanks to the smiles and stories of other festival goers.

The family atmosphere of the festival is hard to find anywhere else, it's a place that brings together people with similar needs and lifestyles, open to others and always sharing advice.

We can't wait for the next edition!

Iga

Polish Version Below:

Szósta edycja festiwalu Wibracje już za nami. W pięknych okolicznościach natury, pośród łąk i lasów w mazurskich Giżach tysiące entuzjastów medycyny naturalnej, holistycznego dbania o siebie i życia w harmonii zebrało się na tym wyjątkowym wydarzeniu.

Interesujące wykłady, medytacje, ceremonie dźwięku, koncerty muzyki etnicznej i elektronicznej to tylko niektóre z morza aktywności, które czekały tam na nas.

W strefie „Ciało”, stworzonej aby zapoznać się ze sposobami pracy z ciałem, miejscu odpoczynku od zgiełku doświadczyć można było indywidualnych sesji ze specjalistami z zakresu m.in. masażu i akupunktury.

W strefie „Umysłu” odbywały się wykłady z zakresu psychologii czy Hipnoterapii, możliwe były także darmowe konsultacje.

Organizatorzy zapewnili także strefę ze zdrowym jedzeniem, w której spróbować można było przepysznego, naturalnego jedzenia z różnych stron świata, strefę targową, gdzie kupić można było zioła, biżuterię czy ubrania, a także tematyczne książki czy budziki wspomagające dobry sen.

To był mój pierwszy wyjazd na tego typu imprezę i pozytywnie się zaskoczyłam. Dzięki wielości przestrzeni, na której odbywał się festiwal nie miało się poczucia i tłoku. Obyło się także bez krzyków i hałasów. Poczułam się jak u siebie, dzięki uśmiechom i opowieściom innych festiwalowiczów.

Rodzinną atmosferę festiwalu trudno znaleźć gdziekolwiek indziej, to miejsce zrzeszające ludzi o podobnych potrzebach i stylu życia, otwartych na innych i zawsze dzielących się radą.

Nie możemy doczekać się przyszłej edycji!

Iga