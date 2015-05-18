Resources
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Geoffrey James
What a One-Day Digital Detox Does For Your Brain (It's Pretty Amazing)
Neuroscientists believe the internet can reprogram your brain to be less effective. Fortunately, much of that damage is repaired with even a short period of time without access to consumer electronic.
Tim Elmore
Curing Students of Nomophobia
According to YouGov, 53% of UK mobile users feel anxious when their smartphones run our of battery, credit, network coverage or get lost. Teens prefer to loose a pinky finger over a cell phone.
Carolyn Gregoire
This Scientific Test Will Tell You How Addicted You Are To Your Smartphone
The research builds on a University of Missouri study which found that bring separated from your iPhone can have a real psychological and physiological effect, including impaired thinking.
Kaytie Zimmerman
Is Your Cell Phone Killing Your Productivity At Work?
According to OpenMarket, 83% of millennials open text messages within 90 seconds of receiving them.
Madeline Stone
Smartphone Addiction Now Has A Clinical Name
According to data from the Pew Research Center, 90% of Americans have a cell phone, while a full 58% of them own smartphones.
IFL Science
How Smartphone Use Is Changing The Way Thumbs and Brains Communicate
A study has found that this widespread mode of communication is changing the way thumbs and the brain talk to one another.
Jadie Troy-Pryde
Sophrology: Should You Ditch Mindfulness And Try This Instead?
Sophrology is not only learning to be non-judgemental and to look for positive resources – like being more confident, for example. People who practice a lot of sophrology become more positive.
Eda Yu
Social Media Is Ruining Our Memories
Documenting our lives for Snapchat and Instagram can decrease the likelihood of retaining those moments as a significant memory.
TheBlaze
Scientists say Apple AirPods and other wireless headphones may be linked to cancer
Apple's AirPods may cause cancer, according to over 250 scientists that have signed a petition urging the UN and WHO to develop stronger guidelines regarding the potential risk of EMFs.
Did we miss something?
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
The New Yorker
What It Takes to Put Your Phone Away
"All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone,” the philosopher Blaise Pascal wrote, in 1654.