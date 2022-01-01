Vicki Shotbolt
Vicki Shotbolt, ParentZone CEO, engages in public speaking about digital issues and mindfulness, also enjoys sailing and playing with Teddy, her rescue dog.
Paul Marsden, a chartered psychologist and lecturer at the University of the Arts, London, runs digitalwellbeing.org - dedicated to research into the effects of technology on human wellbeing.
Founded by Dr. Paul Marsden, Digital Wellbeing promotes healthy technology use.
Professor emeritus of the University of Massachusetts Medical School, Jon Kabat-Zinn is a scholar, writer and meditation teacher.
Sounds True is a multimedia spiritual publishing company founded in 1985 by Tami Simon. For more information, visit soundstrue.com.
Started by Charles A. Francis, a teacher and writer of mindfulness meditations, TrainingMindfulness is an inspirational Twitter created to help people in the search for mindfulness.
A veteran meditation teacher, Sharon Salzberg encourages followers to accompany down her path in mindfulness and happiness meditation.
Life coach, meditation teacher, journalist and writer of Says Who, follow the personal twitter account of Ora Nadrich.
The Children's Charities' Coalition on Internet Safety examines digital media convergence and children, advises EU bodies and advocates for children's wellbeing in a digital age.
European Schoolnet, a not-for-profit network of the Ministries of Education of EU member states in Brussels, offers policy and support for children's' organizations with innovative digital education.