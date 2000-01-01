Catherine Price
Catherine Price
Health and science journalist and author of Vitamania and How to Break Up With Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life.
Check out all our mindful products in the Mudita Store. Check now.
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Health and science journalist and author of Vitamania and How to Break Up With Your Phone: The 30-Day Plan to Take Back Your Life.
Co-founder of the Tianqiao & Chrissy Chen Institute which he created with his wife, to advance fundamental brain science and help humanity.
Author of multiple best selling books including Start With Why, Leaders Eat Last, Together is Better and Find Your Why. He is a great motivational speaker.
A storyteller, Urban Monk, life observer and behavioural economist who thinks out loud about positivity, philosophy and perspective.
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
Associate professor at the Karolinska Institute (retired Nov 2017, still active), Department of Neuroscience, and head of The Experimental Dermatology Unit.