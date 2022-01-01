Mind over Tech
Mind over Tech redesigns relationships with technology to help people focus on what matters.
Digital Mindfulness supports the growing community of developers, businesses, individuals, and thought leaders to facilitate innovation in time well spent experiences.
Mindvalley is an education company. It provides educational content, software, and services on self-help topics.
Chamath Palihapitiya is a venture capitalist and the founder of Social Capital. He was an early senior executive at Facebook.
Richard Williams, better known by his stage name Prince EA, is an American rapper, spoken word artist, music video director and rights activist from St Louis, Missouri.
CEO and Founder, Mazu (Children, Family, Addiction). She sought to create a solution to the issue of social media addiction and how it was affecting women, children, and families.
Rafael A. Calvo, PhD is an Professor at the Dyson School of Design Engineering (Imperial College London) and Professor and Director of the Wellbeing Technology Lab at the University of Sydney.
Tristan Harris is the director and a co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, and co-founder of the Time Well Spent movement. Earlier, he worked as a design ethicist at Google.
Jim Kwik is a world expert in speed-reading, memory improvement, and optimal brain performance.
Yondr uses a patented system to create amazing phone-free spaces for artists, educators, organizations and individuals.