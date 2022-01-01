Reboot
Dedicated to reinvigorating Jewish life through creative expression and rethinking history, Reboot calls for unplugging from our tech-driven world to be human.
Funded by Snapchat, 'Real Life' is an online magazine focusing on living with technology. With five editors, it is not a social media but offers lighter and deeper understandings of technology.
Benjamin W. Decker is the author of 'Practical Meditation for Beginners: 10 Days to a Happier, Calmer You', a true how-to guide that will empower you to meditate with confidence right away.
Focus@will is a new music service based on human neuroscience. It helps you focus, reduce distractions, maintain your productivity and retain information when working, studying, writing and reading.
foc.us is a consumer neurotech stimulator that you can use to boost athletic performance and measure your emotional state, among other features.
Feel is an emotion sensing wristband and app that coaches us to achieve greater mental well-being!
We build engaging and effective digital mental health interventions for young people.
Proven to help you reduce stress and anxiety by increasing your inner balance and self-security. Learn to access your heart’s intuition to become the best version of yourself more often.
An international research project by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UNICEF Office of Research-Innocenti and the EU Kids Online network.
NSPCC are the leading children's charity in the UK, specialising in child protection and dedicated to the fight for every childhood. NSPCC has statutory powers to safeguard children at risk of abuse.