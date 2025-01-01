Engineering Manager (Android)

Miasto:Warsaw , Poland Typ:Full-Time

🔍 About position:

Mudita, a tech company focused on creating healthier technology, is looking for a person to lead the Android Development team. Our Android team maintains and develops MuditaOS K - a custom operating system based on the Android Open Source Project - and builds mobile applications. We are looking for someone with a solid technical background, practical skills, and a broad range of competencies in software development and technical team management. The ideal candidate can design and implement software, plan the team’s work, and support the team in achieving success.

This role is directly under the IT Director, managing an internal team + working with external suppliers.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Delivering quality software on time and within budget in an agile environment Development and maintenance of existing MuditaOS K Development of a new Android-based operating system for new products Parallel work on several products

Managing a development team - recruitment, mentoring, career development, and

performance evaluation

Improving competence, efficiency and quality of team work

Cooperating with stakeholders on planning products roadmap

Tracking and reporting results

Implementing best practices throughout the software development lifecycle

Collaborating with third-party vendors to deliver products

😎 Requirements:

Experience managing a technical team - at least 3 years

Experience working with and managing third-party suppliers or service providers

Understanding of Android OS architecture

Hands-on experience with Kotlin Multiplatform

Proven ability to estimate effort and plan delivery timelines

Proficiency in software design and working knowledge of UML

Solid understanding of software architecture patterns

Experience using AI tools effectively in the development process

Track record of defining and implementing best practices like CI/CD, traceability, and documentation standards

Ability to make decisions independently and delegate tasks clearly

Ability to resolve conflicts directly and constructively

Willingness to share knowledge with others

Experience working in Scrum

Fluent in English and Polish (spoken and written)

Willingness to work mostly on-site

🚀 Nice to have:

Higher education in IT (engineering or master's degree) is welcome

🙌 Cool working environment:

Full time - B2B contract

Work mainly from the office in Warsaw, location near Metro Racławicka

Flexible working hours

Ownership and career growth opportunities

26 days paid vacations and all public holidays on a B2B contract

Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes

2 paid days off for volunteering

🔍 About us

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.