    Engineering Manager (Android)

    Miasto:Warsaw, Poland

    Typ:Full-Time

    🔍 About position:

    Mudita, a tech company focused on creating healthier technology, is looking for a person to lead the Android Development team. Our Android team maintains and develops MuditaOS K - a custom operating system based on the Android Open Source Project - and builds mobile applications. We are looking for someone with a solid technical background, practical skills, and a broad range of competencies in software development and technical team management. The ideal candidate can design and implement software, plan the team’s work, and support the team in achieving success.

    This role is directly under the IT Director, managing an internal team + working with external suppliers.

    📋 Key Responsibilities:

    • Delivering quality software on time and within budget in an agile environment

      • Development and maintenance of existing MuditaOS K

      • Development of a new Android-based operating system for new products

      • Parallel work on several products

    • Managing a development team - recruitment, mentoring, career development, and

    • performance evaluation

    • Improving competence, efficiency and quality of team work

    • Cooperating with stakeholders on planning products roadmap

    • Tracking and reporting results

    • Implementing best practices throughout the software development lifecycle

    • Collaborating with third-party vendors to deliver products

    😎 Requirements:

    • Experience managing a technical team - at least 3 years

    • Experience working with and managing third-party suppliers or service providers

    • Understanding of Android OS architecture

    • Hands-on experience with Kotlin Multiplatform

    • Proven ability to estimate effort and plan delivery timelines

    • Proficiency in software design and working knowledge of UML

    • Solid understanding of software architecture patterns

    • Experience using AI tools effectively in the development process

    • Track record of defining and implementing best practices like CI/CD, traceability, and documentation standards

    • Ability to make decisions independently and delegate tasks clearly

    • Ability to resolve conflicts directly and constructively

    • Willingness to share knowledge with others

    • Experience working in Scrum

    • Fluent in English and Polish (spoken and written)

    • Willingness to work mostly on-site

    🚀 Nice to have:

    • Higher education in IT (engineering or master's degree) is welcome

    🙌 Cool working environment:

    • Full time - B2B contract

    • Work mainly from the office in Warsaw, location near Metro Racławicka

    • Flexible working hours

    • Ownership and career growth opportunities

    • 26 days paid vacations and all public holidays on a B2B contract

    • Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes

    • 2 paid days off for volunteering

    🔍 About us

    We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.