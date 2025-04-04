Mudita Kompakt wins Red Dot Award 2025 in Product Design
It’s Award Season for Mudita Kompakt & We’re Bringing Home Another Win
What a moment! We’re thrilled to share that Mudita Kompakt just scored its second major international design award! This time it's the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025!
That’s right- back-to-back wins for our minimalist E ink phone.
Earlier this year, Mudita Kompakt was honored with the iF Design Award, and now it’s joining the ranks of Red Dot winners as well.
To say we’re proud would be an understatement. This recognition from two of the most respected design institutions in the world confirms what we’ve believed from day one: technology can be simple, intentional, and beautiful.
A Phone That Stands for Less
When we created Mudita Kompakt, we didn’t set out to build just another phone. We set out to rethink what a phone could be. Not addictive. Not overwhelming. With privacy and security at the forefront. Just essential features, an E Ink screen, strong battery life, and a healthy dose of calm. The fact that two world-class juries saw something special in that approach? That’s a big win for mindful tech use.
Shipping News: Yes, We’re Almost There
We know many of you have been patiently (and excitedly) waiting, and we’re happy to report:
The Global Optimized version of Mudita Kompakt is shipping this month (April!).
The North American Optimized version is on track for May, with no delays in sight.
Kickstarter backers will be the first to receive their phones, followed by Indiegogo supporters and then on to pre-order customers.
So, if you’ve already placed your order, thank you! Your Mudita Kompakt is almost in your hands.
If you haven’t yet, then this is your last chance to get in on the pre-order discount before official sales begin.
👉 Pre-order Mudita Kompakt here
A Little Validation Goes a Long Way
Designing for less is actually harder than designing for more. However, we believe that clarity, focus, and digital well-being are worth fighting for, and that a thoughtfully designed phone can help get us there.
To us, winning the Red Dot Award is more than a trophy. We believe that it’s a sign that there’s room (and need) for a new kind of device in today’s tech landscape. A device that puts you in control.
Thanks for supporting our mission & including Mudita on your mindful tech journey. We couldn’t do it without this amazing community.
Related stories
Why Mindful Tech Use Matters for Your Work-Life Balance
Reclaim work-life balance through mindful tech use and learn practical strategies to reduce digital overload & set boundaries with Mudita's minimalist approach.
Over 200% Funded And Rising! Kickstarter Loves Mudita Kompakt
Over 200% Funded & Counting! Mudita Kompakt is taking Kickstarter by storm, redefining digital well-being with its minimalist design & privacy-first features.
The E Ink Advantage: How It Beats Other Screens in Real Life
Explore how E Ink technology outshines LCD, LED & OLED screens with better outdoor readability, energy efficiency, and eye comfort in real-world applications.
If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.