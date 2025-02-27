Mudita Kompakt Wins Prestigious iF Design Award

A Milestone for Mindful Tech Use

At , we believe that technology should serve us, not the other way around. That’s why we’re thrilled to share some exciting news: has been honored with the prestigious iF Design Award 2025 in the category!

This recognition is a testament to our commitment to mindful technology with products that prioritize simplicity, privacy, and well-being while maintaining exceptional design and usability.

Out of nearly 11,000 entries from 72 countries, stood out for its minimalist, distraction-free approach to mobile communication.

A Phone Designed for Intentional Living

To us, isn’t just another mobile device. We think of it as a statement about mindful technology. It’s about redefining how we interact with digital devices and reclaiming our time and attention.

Mudita Kompakt is designed to help you focus on what truly matters; real-life moments, experiences, and meaningful connections. It’s about creating technology that’s always there when you need it and discreet when you don’t.

Designed with an emphasis on privacy, focus, and digital well-being, provides a feature-rich alternative to both smartphones and traditional feature phones, without the constant pull of notifications, endless scrolling, or digital overwhelm.

Here’s what sets it apart:

Minimal distractions – A phone that lets you stay present, without the endless pings and interruptions.

Privacy-first approach – Our open-source MuditaOS K and the unique Offline+ Mode offer a software and hardware cut-off for complete digital disconnection.

Genuine E Ink® display – A comfortable, glare-free screen that provides a more analogue-like reading experience.

Long-lasting battery life – Stay connected when you need to, without worrying about daily charging or forced upgrades.

Whether you use as your primary phone, a secondary device for digital detoxing, or as a more intentional way to communicate, it’s designed to help you focus on what truly matters.

Recognized for Innovation and Design Excellence

Since 1954, the has been one of the most respected global recognitions for outstanding design and innovation. An independent panel of experts evaluated thousands of submissions before awarding for its commitment to mindful design and intuitive user experience.

Our founder, Michał Kiciński, shares what this achievement means for Mudita:

At Mudita, we believe that great design isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about creating products that genuinely enhance well-being. Mudita Kompakt was designed to help people reclaim their time, focus, and privacy in an increasingly connected world. Winning the iF Design Award is a powerful validation of that mission.

Experience Mindful Technology with Mudita

At Mudita, we’re dedicated to designing technology that enhances your life, without taking it over. From our first minimalist phone (also an ) to our mindful alarm clocks and , every product we create is rooted in simplicity and balance. Mudita Kompakt is our next step in that journey.

Let’s celebrate this milestone together and continue building a future where technology supports our well-being, enhances our lives with intention, and allows us to stay present in what truly matters.