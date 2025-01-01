Lead Hardware Systems Engineer (consumer electronics)
Miasto:Warsaw, Poland
Typ:Full-Time
🔍 About position:
We are seeking an individual who embodies a team-oriented and goal-driven mentality. At Mudita, we value professionals who demonstrate a strong sense of ownership, overseeing projects from initiation to completion. Trustworthiness and responsibility are essential. The ideal candidate will possess the ability to engage thoughtfully and respectfully with team members, vendors, and clients. We appreciate a bias for thoughtful action rather than hasty decision-making.
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Focus on the delivery of consumer electronics products
Support component selection and system integration
Review solutions from contractors/ODMs and validate integration feasibility
Lead cross-functional discussions and ensure technical consistency across teams
Close collaboration with suppliers, vendors and internal engineering team to ensure the delivery of cost-efficient and reliable products
Conduct research and analyses of hardware components and solutions
Lead product validation testing, analyze and resolve hardware issues, with a focus on quality assurance
😎 Requirements:
Min 4 years experience with designing electronic devices
Systems thinking and the ability to break down complex device behavior into manageable requirements
Excellent documentation and communication skills
Electronic Engineering basic knowledge
Mechanical Engineering basic knowledge
Software / Firmware basic knowledge
Experience with team work, team management
Good English both spoken and written
🚀 Nice to have:
Experience with electronic hardware certification processes and knowledge of certification standards and requirements
Jira/Confluence experience
🙌 Cool working environment:
Full time - UoP or B2B contract
Work mainly from the office in Warsaw, location near Metro Racławicka
Flexible working hours
Freedom and transparency
26 days paid vacations and all public holidays on a B2B contract
Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes
2 paid days off for volunteering
Quality before deadlines approach
Office location near Metro Racławicka
🔍 About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU.
Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman.
Prosimy o wysłanie swojego CV lub profilu LinkedIn do:
(Prosimy o zamieszczenie pozycji na którą aplikujesz w tytule e-mailu)
Informacje dotyczące przetwarzania danych osobowych kandydatów do pracy
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”