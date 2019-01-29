Stress is an inevitable part of our lives. Being a natural reaction of the body, it stimulates our system and mobilizes it to retreat or fight in exceptional and unpredictable situations.

Humans, just like animals, react to emotional stress as well as to physical danger according to the fight-or-flight response: by running away or preparing for a fight. Even a small argument can raise the body’s readiness to fight.

After the release of adrenaline and other hormones into the bloodstream, the muscles begin to tense, the heartbeat quickens and breathing becomes faster, blood pressure and sweating increases too. Lower stress levels are desirable as excessive prolonged stress can be harmful. It reduces our productivity and can cause a variety of health problems.

We’ve put together some useful tips on how to deal with stress.

1. Develop the right attitude.

According to psychiatrists, the right attitude is the key to success when it comes to coping with stress. Take people on a roller coaster, for example, some are frightened, others are excited, some may even seem indifferent.

All of them are going through the same thing but react in completely different ways, with negative stress, positive stress or lack of stress. Our attitude affects the way we handle our issues. The same thing can arouse either fear or enthusiasm.

2. Work out regularly.

Sport is an absolute must if you often get stressed! Exercise will make you feel much better. Physical activity encourages the release of endorphins (the hormones of happiness) in the brain. The rule is simple: tired muscles are relaxed muscles.

Depending on the type of exercise, it can help us to either forget about our problems or come up with possible solutions to them. Besides, regular workouts will keep you fit and healthy. As illness can be an additional source of stress, trying to prevent it is a good idea.

Check out our article on .

3. Organize your surroundings.

Whether at work or at home, clutter may cause stress and chaos in your head. Keep your surroundings in order. Make sure your desk is tidy. Organize the spaces where you work and rest as a priority. This will help you relax more easily.

4. Do one thing at a time.

Multitasking doesn’t work. We wrote about but the same goes for adults and teenagers. Typing something on the computer, watching TV and talking on the phone at the same time isn’t a good idea. Believe it or not, a regular habit like this can be a huge source of stress in your life.

Try to focus on one thing at a time. Less stress is just one advantage of such an approach. You’ll also complete all of your tasks faster and more efficiently. If you try to do various things simultaneously, it takes a longer amount of time.

5. Have a power nap.

Just like meditation, regular naps can reduce the level of cortisol in your body. Stress is often the effect of too little sleep or insomnia. Take a nap during the day. Even 15 minutes of sleep will do you good. If you can’t nap,

6. Drink tea.

For thousands of year herbal infusions have been considered to be an extremely effective natural tool in the fight against stress. Drinking tea is an easy way to unwind. Herbs which might help you feel calm include (but are not limited to):

● Lemon balm (melissa officinalis)

● Camomile (matricaria recutita)

● Holy basil (tulsi or ocimum sanctum)

● Ashwagandha (withania somnifera)

● Milk thistle (silybum marianum)

7. Try aromatherapy.

The use of essential oils is another thing that might help you relax and relieve stress. Aromatherapy can help you to control your breathing and turn negative emotions into positive ones. Its efficiency is connected with the fact that the sense of smell is closely linked with the part of the brain responsible for emotions.

Add a few drops of essential oil to a hot bath or use it in an aromatherapy lamp to make the smell spread throughout the house. Natural scents which are great for relaxation and sleep include (but are not limited to):

● Lavender

● Orange

● Patchouli

● Rosewood

● Bergamot

● Grapefruit

● Geranium

● Sandalwood

Even if you’re a person who doesn’t get stressed very often, it’s good to keep the above tips in mind. Each of them is another way to make you feel better and to keep your life in balance. Take matters into your own hands and don’t let stress dominate your life.

