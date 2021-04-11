The Benefits of Walking Barefoot: What is Earthing/Grounding?

Human beings evolved linked with the Earth's energy. We are bio-electrical beings who carry a positive charge, which can build up in our bodies. The Earth, which has a negative charge, also carries a special kind of energy that is present in the ground. It’s like a gigantic battery which contains a natural, but subtle electrical charge.

When we make contact with the Earth through earthing/grounding, we discharge our excess energy, producing a healing effect on a cellular level.

Grounding, sometimes referred to as earthing, is when humans make an electrical connection to the earth’s energies. The simplest form involves walking barefoot in the grass, dirt, or sand. Since our bodies are conductive, they hold electrical charge and when we make contact with the earth, this charge is neutralized.

How does it work?

Our bodies operate electrically. All of our cells transmit multiple frequencies which control not only our nervous and immune systems, but also our heart and brain.

The Earth, as well as all living things on the planet, including us, are conductors of free electrons. Since the body is composed mostly of water and minerals, combined together, they are great conductors of electrons from the Earth, as long as there is direct contact with skin or another conductive channel for them to flow through.

To put it simply, when our skin or bare feet come in contact with the earth, whether we’re touching dirt, grass, or sand, free electrons are absorbed into the body. These electrons could be referred to as nature’s biggest antioxidants, because they help neutralize damaging free radicals which can lead to inflammation and other chronic diseases afflicting our bodies.

What does science say?

Our bio-electrical connection is measurable and observable. Emerging research has shown that connecting to the Earth’s natural energy, by walking barefoot on grass, sand, dirt or rock can diminish chronic pain, fatigue and other ailments that plague so many people today.

Studies within the last decade have shown that Grounding/Earthing may:













Bottom line

Although the research is still in its early stages, the results look very promising and benefits certainly outweigh any drawbacks or risks.

The Earth’s energy has the power to upgrade our physiology by allowing our body to recenter and repair thus stimulating overall health, vitality, and general well-being. It also stabilizes and balances the body’s basic biological rhythms, relieves chronic inflammation and even , making a very powerful natural remedy!

The Earth is waiting to heal you and energize you, so why not take off your shoes and step barefoot into Earth's natural healing energy?

Regardless of your age, gender, or health status you should try a daily dose of Earthing!

If you enjoyed this article, please check out similar ones featured on and learn more about why it is important to connect with nature for our wellbeing.







To learn more about , take a look at our website and our other posts. If you enjoyed reading this article, please share and recommend it!