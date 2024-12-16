Marking a Mudita Bell Milestone To Transform Sleep Hygiene

Mudita Bell is officially SOLD OUT

Today marks a heartfelt and exciting milestone in : our first-generation has officially sold out.

Our beloved minimalist alarm clock, Mudita Bell is sold out.

However, we feel this moment is more than just the conclusion of one chapter. We actually think it’s a reflection of how far we’ve come in our mission to improve sleep hygiene and promote mindful living.

From the debut of our first-generation alarm clocks to the development of our next-generation devices, the and , we’re proud to continue evolving in ways that truly make a difference in people’s lives.

The Beginning of the Journey: Mudita Bell & Mudita Harmony

Back in 2021, we introduced the and with a vision to redefine how we sleep and wake up. That means: gently, mindfully, and with fewer distractions.

Our alarm clocks were designed to help people remove smartphones from their bedrooms, prioritize sleep hygiene, and cultivate healthier habits. The overwhelmingly positive response to our first-generation devices confirmed that our minimalist approach resonated deeply with the .

You can read more about the development of & in an article on our blog:

, our classic analog alarm clock, offered simplicity and elegance, paired with soothing chimes to create a peaceful morning routine.

Meanwhile, brought modern functionality to sleep hygiene with features like a Bedtime Reminder, bedside lamp function, and Meditation Timer, with a Relaxation Library, all powered by our signature E Ink display to minimize blue light exposure.

To us, these devices weren’t just alarm clocks, they became symbols of balance, peace, and relaxation in a fast-paced world which demands that we always be hyper-connected and constantly ‘on.’

Why Sleep Matters & the Philosophy Behind the Mudita Design

At , we understand that sleep is the foundation of physical and mental well-being. It’s why we’ve dedicated ourselves to creating devices that prioritize healthy sleep hygiene.

We’ve collaborated with sleep experts, conducted extensive research, and designed features that align with the principles of restorative sleep:

Encouraging consistent sleep schedules with bedtime reminders.

Reducing screen time by offering an alternative to smartphone alarms.

Promoting natural wake-ups through soft light and gradual alarm tones.

Incorporating relaxation tools like meditative timers and soothing sounds.

These foundational principles guided the development of and , and they remain central to everything we create.

Building on Our Success with the Introducing Mudita Bell 2 and Harmony 2

The success of our first-generation alarm clocks inspired us to keep innovating. While Mudita Bell and Harmony set a high standard, we knew there was room to grow. Enter the next generation: and .

retains the timeless simplicity of its predecessor while adding new functionality. It now features a clean and polished design, with clear black numerals and sleek black hands for easy readability and a versatile timer function which encourages relaxation in moments free from distractions. Its sleek design, paired with a durable build, continues to bring elegance and tranquility to bedrooms worldwide.

takes sleep hygiene to the next level with upgraded features like more relaxing sounds, an improved battery, and enhanced front light adjustment. These upgrades provide even greater support for bedtime routines, helping users relax and prepare for restorative sleep.

Both devices reflect our commitment to constant improvement. At , we believe that mindful innovation can lead to meaningful change.

With every iteration, we’re finding new ways to support healthier habits and better sleep.

Celebrating the Journey

Looking back, it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come. From the initial concept of creating a minimalist alarm clock to selling out our first-generation , this journey has been shaped by our community’s trust and feedback.

You’ve shared your mornings, your routines, and your aspirations for a simpler, more mindful life. It’s your support that motivates us to keep pushing forward.

A Gentle Reminder: Don’t Miss Out

As we celebrate this milestone, we’re also down to the final units of the first-generation . As of this publication, we only have approximately 100 units of in stock.

Get your Mudita Harmony today!

If you’ve been considering adding this unique device to your bedroom, now’s the time! And remember, during our holiday campaign, you can enjoy 15% off all with the promo code HOLIDAYS15. Sale ends Dec 23rd.

The Future of Mindful Sleep Solutions

Our mission to improve sleep hygiene and support mindful living doesn’t stop here.

With and , we’re taking everything we’ve learned and making it even better. We’d like to think of these devices as more than alarm clocks, but more like tools for cultivating healthier sleep habits, achieving better sleep hygiene, and finding balance in a digitally overloaded world.

Thank you for being part of this incredible journey.

Together, we’re proving that mindful choices can make all the difference, one morning at a time.

Here’s to many more peaceful wake-ups and restorative nights ahead. 🌙