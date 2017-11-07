Wireless internet has become a standard in almost every home. However, not everyone is asking themselves: can Wi-Fi be harmful to our health? We must take into account that we are dealing with new technology.

Having access to the internet 15–20 years ago was considered a luxury. As I have written in earlier articles, the problem concerns not only Wi-Fi, but every electromagnetic device that involves large signal emitters.

Different types of radiation are practically everywhere: in public places like schools, restaurants, shop malls, in the workplace and at home. It is hard to change the entire world, but you have big impact on what is happening in your own home.

The scientific position on the health concerns surrounding the use of Wi-Fi

One of the experts who raises the issue of excessive radiation is Dr. Erica Mallery-Blythe , a specialist on the medical aspects of radioactivity and electromagnetic fields.

Her interest in this subject started in 2008 when she noticed a dramatic increase in the number of ailments in society, including:

frequent and severe headaches

insomnia

chronic fatigue

inability to concentrate

sleep disorders

formation of free radicals

reduction of red blood cells

decrease in blood density

shrinking blood vessels

brain tumors

fertility problems

neurological disorders (like autism or Alzheimer’s disease).

At this point there is no evidence that radiation exposure contributes directly to the development of the above diseases, but Dr. Mallery-Blythe is sure that electromagnetic radiation is not indifferent to the human body. Therefore, her answer to the question “is Wi-Fi is harmful?” is simple — “yes, Wi-Fi is harmful to us”.

A few years ago, Dr. Erica Mallery-Blythe moved to the countryside, stopped carrying a mobile phone and resigned from a successful career in emergency medicine (she worked as an emergency medical doctor for 12 years in trauma rooms) in favor of a new research area — electromagnetic radiation from Wi-Fi, cell phones, laptops and other wireless devices. Dr. Erica Mallery-Blythe has created PHIRE — a program that aims to inform physicians about the problem and provide advice on how to deal with electromagnetic fields.

She also meets with teachers from across the United Kingdom to provide them with the latest research results and to report on the effects (both immediate and long-term) of electromagnetic fields. Currently, Dr .Mallery-Blythe is also a medical advisor for the Electrosensitivity UK charity — she helps people that suffer from electrohypersensitivity (EHS is an allergy caused by electrosmog, i.e. the electromagnetic radiation present in the vicinity of all kinds of electrical appliances, on which I wrote an article not long ago .

She advises patients on ways to improve their life, and in serious cases she has given refuge at her simple rural home to people who need to escape their homes that are full of electromagnetic radiation that wreaks havoc on their health.

If you wish to find out more about Dr. Erica Mallery-Blythe’s research and activities, watch this very interesting lecture:

Is your mobile phone, Wi-fi, Smart meter, or baby monitor safe? Dr. Erica Mallery-Blythe highlights the health concerns regarding use of radiofrequency (Group 2b Carcinogen) communication devices in this concise summary. Aimed especially at protecting the health of children, but valuable to all, this presentation highlights the current cautions from independent scientists globally on the issue of unregulated microwave exposure from rapidly escalating use of such devices and cell towers, etc. Unprecedented revenue has blocked appropriate precaution to protect health, and all should watch this informative, factual, easily understandable explanation of the real hazards of electromagnetic technology on living systems, and how to protect health.

Children are the most vulnerable to the negative effects of radiation emitted by Wi-Fi

While private individuals simply do not have sufficient knowledge to take a stance on such scientific issues, it would be necessary to add that many public institutions and large business entities are interested in keeping the public’s level of knowledge on these issues at the current low level.

It is difficult to imagine that, for example, a corporation that buys a license to use a large-scale transmitter will promote or fund research that may potentially undermine their business. Meanwhile, Prof. Olle Johansson of the Swedish Karolinska Institute has shown that humans today live in an environment where radiation generated by airwaves is estimated to be 10 billion times higher than in the 1960s . — sounds frightening, does it not?

An important fact for all parents and teachers is that 5-year-olds absorb up to 60% more radiation than adults because children have a thinner skull and a less resistant body . These days, brain tumours are the most common type of cancer among children in western countries, which is one of the most disturbing trends in terms of the harmful effects of Wi-Fi usage.

What can we do to protect our health and the health of our children?

Below are simple tips which you can use if you want to reduce the electromagnetic radiation generated by the Wi-Fi at your home:

Turn off the router when you are not using it

Turn off the router at night, before bedtime

Do not place the router in the bedroom or in the kitchen

Replace the wireless Internet connection with cable

It is worth taking every precaution possible to minimize the negative impact of this phenomenon on us and our loved ones. This might seem like much, but it really does not require much effort.

Although it is difficult for us to measure unambiguously whether we have achieved success, it certainly will not hurt to take a few preventive steps. Because Wi-Fi harmfulness is not a joke , you should do everything that you can to take care of yourself and your loved ones.

An interesting image to wrap up the article:

Artist Nickolay Lamm made spectacular graphic visualizations which show how our environment might look if radiation of various frequencies could be seen. We really recommend that you watch the following video with examples of his works:

Artist Nickolay Lamm created a series of photo illustrations showing what Wi-Fi signals would look like if they were visible and colorful. Jen Markham has the story of the stunning photographs.

