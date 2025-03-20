Traveling with Mudita Kompakt & the Joy of Intentional Travel

Trying out Digital Minimalism During My Adventure in Athens

As I stepped off the plane in Athens, ready to embrace the warmth of the Mediterranean sun (March in Poland doesn’t come with the best weather) and the rich history surrounding me, I felt a quiet excitement, not just for the Parthenon, Nescafé, and souvlaki, but also for the travel experiment I had embarked on: exploring Greece with only my Mudita Kompakt as my phone.

Rooftop view from my hotel

Navigating Athens Without the Digital Overload

Most travelers clutch their smartphones like a lifeline, relying on a barrage of apps to manage flights, maps, messages, and photos. I wanted to see if I could navigate the vibrant streets of Athens without the endless pull of notifications and doomscrolling. Armed with my , using my Polish SIM card from PLAY, which worked perfectly well (I did try out a local Greek SIM card as well- it worked), I was set for a week (well, actually 6 days) of mindful and intentional travel.

Reliable Network Coverage

One thing I was pleasantly surprised by was the solid network coverage. Whether I was strolling through Plaka, exploring the Acropolis, or sipping coffee in Kolonaki, I had no issues with connectivity. Even in the Athens metro, my maintained a signal for most of the ride, well, maybe a little spotty in some underground areas, but hey, I was underground! It was reassuring to know that despite the phone's minimalist approach, it didn't compromise on basic connectivity. Both data & cell coverage were strong.

Boarding Pass on Mudita Kompakt

Boarding Passes and QR Codes? No Problem!

Before my trip, I anticipated the biggest challenge: managing digital boarding passes, museum, and attraction entrance tickets. It turns out, handled it effortlessly. I uploaded all my tickets as PDFs via my laptop. You can also send them to yourself as pictures. The result? Smooth check-ins at the airport, no issues with QR codes, and best of all, zero stress about a dying battery when I needed my ticket the most.

QR Codes & Entrance Tickets on Mudita Kompakt

Sunlight, Meet E Ink

Athens in spring is a sun-drenched dream, but screens can become an absolute nightmare under direct sunlight. Thankfully, ’s E Ink display thrived in the brightness, making it easy to pull up maps, tickets, and notes without the usual struggle of shielding the screen from glare.

Whether I was standing at the top of Areopagus Hill gazing at the Acropolis or waiting for my coffee in a shaded Plaka café, my screen was always clear and legible.

A Phone That Turns Heads

One of the unexpected perks of traveling with ? People noticed. While scanning my ticket at the Acropolis, another tourist next to me curiously leaned over and asked, “What kind of phone is that?” At the airport, in Warsaw, a security officer did a double take.

The absence of a massive touchscreen immediately made the device stand out. Anyone who knows me, knows how much I love to talk to strangers. It’s an odd habit, don’t judge me. And in the world of identical iPhone & smartphones, my was definitely a conversation starter.

The best part was that when I was sitting at the gate, waiting for my flight back to Warsaw, a gentleman sitting next to me showed interest in my . Of course I showed it to him. He ordered one after interacting with it.

Seven Days, One Charge

Perhaps the most remarkable part of my trip was realizing that I never had to worry about charging my phone. In fact, I did not charge my phone during my entire trip.

By the end of day 6, my battery was still going strong. That’s a surreal experience in a time when most travelers frantically search for power outlets at every café.

The Joy of Intentional Travel

Using on this trip reshaped how I experienced travel. Without a stream of notifications or the temptation to constantly snap photos for social media, I was fully present. I navigated using offline maps, relied on my instincts more than an algorithm, and had richer interactions with locals.

Athens itself felt different. I’ve been there more than I’d like to admit. However, this time it felt more immersive, more intentional. I wasn’t just passing through; I was truly there.

Would I travel with again? Absolutely. And maybe next time, I’ll go completely offline.

After all, the best moments in life don’t need a screen, they just need to be lived.

If you're considering buying Mudita Kompakt and want to ask me any questions, drop a comment below. You can also check out the Mudita Forum for all things related to mindful tech use and .