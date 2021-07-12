Are you struggling to focus? Music might be the solution for you!

The scientific link between music and productivity is not really as straightforward as simply saying that music makes us more productive. There are numerous different studies which indicate how music might affect productivity, however, in more indirect means.

Music has the innate ability to elevate your mood. Studies indicate that music has been proven to enhance brain function and ease stress. In fact, according to a study published in Trends in Cognitive Science, music is better at easing stress and anxiety than taking pharmaceutical anti-anxiety medication.

Although stress is not directly related to productivity, we can probably all agree that we tend to work better when we're not stressed, anxious, or in a bad mood.

Here are our tips to help you work better.

Concentration music with a steady rhythm

When it comes to perfecting your craft, sometimes repetition is necessary. Although, doing the same thing over and over, may not be everyone's cup of tea, music can make repetitive tasks slightly more enjoyable. Listening to music eases some of the boredom that comes with performing monotonous projects and makes it easier to concentrate while you’re doing them. Find something with a steady and constant beat to focus and stay on track. Check out the composer, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, , whose music has an uncanny ability to make you feel better and worry less. He is also the artist behind the unique ringtones and sounds for Mudita Pure.

Check out Nick Lewis & his song Bring The Light

Ambient Sounds

It’s not only music that can help improve your productivity. Sometimes, working and listening to consistent, soothing sounds can not only help you focus, but also has the ability for you to be more creative. A study in the Journal of Consumer Research concluded that, while high levels of noise can be disruptive and impair focus, a consistent, low level of ambient noise can increase creativity.

Similar to ambient music, the sounds of nature, such as waves, birds, babbling brooks, wind and rain are very calming and make great background noise.

Classical may not always be key

Unfortunately, the idea that classical music can improve your intelligence and raise your IQ has been discredited a long time ago. There is no concrete proof that listening to classical music makes you smarter. In fact, it’s actually the opposite. Research has found that young children who watch classical music-based television actually learn fewer words.

However, what classical music does do, is to help you get in the zone for when you need to perform. According to Dr. Masha Godkin , a professor at Northcentral University in California, “Music has the potential to take a person from the Beta brainwave state to deeper Alpha, and then Theta brainwave states, depending on the music.”

Concentration music to your ears?

At Mudita, we don’t want to live in a world of unpleasant and intrusive sounds and distracting ringtones. is equipped with a great quality Harman speaker. It provides high quality, natural sounds both in quiet and loud environments, essential for enjoying your favorite music, podcast or audiobooks.

If you are looking to enhance the way your mind works in order to be more productive, effective and happy, you’re in the right place.

