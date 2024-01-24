Introducing Mudita Kompakt

Enjoy life. Connect on your terms

We are thrilled to unveil the first glimpse of Mudita Kompakt: a phone that restores the essence of connectivity created for those who appreciate simplicity and presence in a world overrun by digital noise. A device where less is truly more.

With its E-Ink touchscreen, Kompakt offers an eye-friendly interface that allows you to engage with technology on your own terms, a nod to simplicity and minimalism.

Prepare to be intrigued. A dedicated website is coming soon to become your window into the world of Kompakt, showcasing how this device can transform your interactions with technology.

Follow Mudita’s channels closely – be amongst the first to witness the dawn of a new era in mobile communication.

Stay tuned.