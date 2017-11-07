For most of us, a mobile phone is something we can’t live without. This little device substitutes various useful everyday objects. Without a doubt, it’s very convenient but we all know that there are two sides two every story.

Technology has become an integral part of our lives and makes a lot of things easier but it can also have a negative effect on us. One example of this bad impact is SAR radiation emitted by mobile phones. Here’s a list of 10 tips on how to protect yourself from it.

1. Turn off the WiFi when you don’t use it. We’re sure you all know that switching off the WiFi and Bluetooth can save battery but that’s not the only reason why we should do it more often. When the WiFi is on, a mobile phone is trying to reach the signal all the time even if we don’t use it.

2. During sleep keep your phone as far away from the bed as possible. Sleep is a time of rest and recovery for our bodies. If you really have to keep your phone handy at night, just make sure it’s not under your pillow.

3. Turn on the airplane mode and use an analog alarm clock. Yeah, that’s right, in the time of constant technological development we suggest you return to the roots.

4. Don’t make a phone call when you see that the signal is weak. It means that your phone will emit more radiation while attempting to connect to a base station. Sometimes even a few steps can make a difference.

5. When talking on the phone, use a headset. It will not only give your hand some rest but also help you to avoid the direct impact of harmful electromagnetic radiation on your ear and brain.

6. If you don’t want to use a headset, try using a speaker. SAR value decreases with the square of the distance between your head and the mobile phone, so by using a speaker you basically minimize the effect of radiation on yourself.

7. Keep the phone away from your ear when you’re waiting for a phone call. Once again, less direct contact with the device equals less harmful radiation emitted to your body.

8. Avoid keeping your phone in the pocket. Our clothes aren’t sufficient protection, so it’s better to put the phone in a bag or a backpack.

9. Turn on the airplane mode on your business phone after work. It will help you reduce stress and improve your well-being.

10. When driving a car, don’t make a phone call unless you have a headset with you. Moreover, we recommend you to stop using the phone in the car at all. Mobile phones draw more power and emit more radiation in enclosed metal spaces.

As you can see, the rules we suggest are simple and it’s easy to include them in the daily routine. Believe it or not, they will make a huge difference for your health in the long run. What’s more, you don’t have to stick to all of them at the same time. Start with small steps! Good luck!

