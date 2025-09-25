Discover What’s New in Mudita Kompakt OS K 1.3.0

At Mudita, we believe that technology should evolve with you, not against you. That’s why every MuditaOS K update is shaped by the feedback and experiences of our community.

Today, we’re happy to share that MuditaOS K 1.3.0 is here, bringing some of the most frequently requested features to Mudita Kompakt, along with important improvements to security, connectivity, and everyday usability.

This update has been rolling out gradually in batches for a few days, and all Kompakt users should receive it by September 30, 2025. When it’s ready for your device, you’ll see a message at the top of the screen.

You can also check manually by going to Settings > Software Updates.

What’s New in 1.3.0

Here’s a closer look at what’s included in this release:

Music Playlists – One of the most requested features from our community. Now you can organize your music collection into playlists, making it easier to set the right soundtrack for your day. With this update, you can easily create, edit, and manage your music playlists directly on Mudita Kompakt, making your listening experience even smoother.

Improved Bluetooth Management – A new “Previously Connected Devices” list ensures smoother reconnections and simpler pairing. This update introduces a handy new list of “Previously connected devices,” making it simpler and faster to reconnect your Bluetooth accessories.

Manual Network Selection – A highly requested feature for travelers or anyone dealing with unstable coverage. Now you can select your network manually for more reliable connectivity. This update introduces manual carrier selection — a long-awaited feature for frequent travelers and those in areas with unstable automatic coverage. It gives you the freedom to pick your preferred operator whenever you need it.

New Fingerprint Unlock Modes – Choose between Touch or Press then Touch for greater flexibility and enhanced security.

Passcode for Factory Reset – A new safeguard to better protect your data and give you peace of mind.

Stability Fixes – Includes a fix for SMS app crashes, ensuring smoother and more reliable communication.

Alongside this release, two additional functions are now available when using , our companion desktop app:

Previewing photos from Kompakt on Center

Downloading files from Kompakt to Center

With this update, you can preview photos and download files from Kompakt using Mudita Center.

To access these new features, it is essential to update the to the latest version 3.2.0, available starting today.

For the full list of changes, visit the .

Shaped by Our Community

Each new release of MuditaOS K is a step forward in our shared journey toward technology that serves us mindfully. Your feedback guides us, and your support makes it possible for Kompakt to grow while staying true to what matters most: simplicity, privacy, and intentional living.

A special thank you goes out to our , where so many of these ideas and conversations begin. From thoughtful feature requests to detailed bug reports and creative suggestions, your input shapes the way evolves. The FORUM has become more than just a space to exchange feedback. Through the years, it’s grown into a place where people connect around the shared vision of using technology with greater awareness and purpose.

We’re deeply grateful for every contribution, big or small, and for the ongoing dialogue that helps us refine MuditaOS in ways that matter to you.

Looking Ahead

MuditaOS K 1.3.0 is another milestone in our long-term support for Kompakt. It’s a reminder that mindful technology isn’t static, but it evolves thoughtfully, with care, and always with you in mind.

We invite you to explore the update, share your experiences, and continue shaping the future of mindful tech with us.

We encourage you to check out the to see what improvements and features are planned in the future.

But Wait, That’s not all! A New Update for Mudita Harmony

Alongside the update, we’re also introducing a new feature for .

New in Mudita Harmony & Harmony 2 – Custom Quotes! ✨ With the latest update (v2.10.0), your Harmony alarm clock can greet you with words that inspire, motivate, or simply make you smile. Add your own favorite quotes, affirmations, or reminders via the Mudita Center app (v3.2.10) and make your mornings truly intentional.

With this update, Harmony owners can personalize their wake-up or wind-down moments with meaningful quotes of their own choosing.

Mindful tech isn’t just about how we communicate during the day, but also about how we rest and recharge at night.

That’s why many in our community pair with our alarm clock, a device designed to support healthy sleep habits and a calmer offline routine.