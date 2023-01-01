Free Shipping. Check it now.

Mudita Harmony 2

Sleek. Modern. Peaceful.

The next generation Mudita Harmony.  Introducing Mudita Harmony 2, your serene sleep companion.  Its velvety black hue soothes, while promoting healthy sleep habits. Equipped with new functions for an enhanced experience. Fall asleep and wake up peacefully to thoughtfully crafted sounds, free from phone distractions.

New features

  • New color & finish

  • Custom relaxation sounds

  • Extended battery life

Selected features

  • Soothing wake-up sounds

  • Meditation timer

  • Background sounds for relaxation

  • Bedtime reminder

  • High-quality speaker

  • E Ink display

Mindful approach to contemporary design

Mudita Harmony 2 introduces several exciting new features that enhance the user experience. The first notable upgrade is the new Charcoal Black color and matte finish option.  Additionally, it also offers custom relaxation sounds, enabling users to create a personalized and soothing atmosphere. Finally, the device boasts an extended battery life, ensuring prolonged usage without the need for frequent charging.

The perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication

Mudita Harmony 2 is a stunning, contemporary device, which combines the best of both worlds - a sleek and minimalist design with a comforting analog feel in a gorgeous Charcoal Black color. Its presence in your bedroom is like a gentle whisper of peace, allowing you to unwind and settle into restful sleep. Designed with mindfulness in mind, we've made sure that using Mudita Harmony is as effortless and approachable as possible. 

We've carefully curated only the features that support your sleep hygiene, and eliminated any that don't align with your wellness goals. With Mudita Harmony, you can sleep soundly knowing that you have a trusted and mindful companion by your side.

Modern, contemporary design

Mudita Harmony 2 is a masterpiece of design, drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of Japanese and Scandinavian traditions. Its clean, curved lines evoke a sense of calm and simplicity, inviting you to engage with its tranquil nature. Its elegant Charcoal Black color resonates with the essence of mindfulness and inspires a sense of inner stillness. The round shape of the alarm clock is a perfect fit for your palm, making it an effortless extension of your hand. 

As you turn it over, you'll be struck by the beauty of the back - meticulously crafted to resemble the delicate seeds of a sunflower. These small details reflect our deep reverence for nature and our commitment to creating objects that harmonize with our environment.

The essence of analog

In our fast-paced world, physical buttons and knobs are a welcome reprieve from the overwhelming touch screens of our smartphones. That’s why Mudita Harmony 2 has been thoughtfully designed to make your experience effortless and intuitive. 

Just like in the first generation Mudita Harmony, we've brought back the simple pleasure of tactile interaction in Harmony 2, by providing you with an easy-to-use interface which complements your natural instincts. 

The archetypical button for activating and deactivating the alarm is a nod to tradition, while the rotating knob allows you to navigate the system with ease and grace.

Soft to the touch

The new Charcoal Black color exudes sophistication and elegance. Its velvet, matte finish adds a luxurious touch to your mindful journey, inviting you to immerse yourself in the essence of analog.

Extended battery life

Immerse yourself in uninterrupted moments without the constant worry of running out of power. With its extended battery life, Mudita Harmony 2 invites you to enjoy every mindful experience without the need for frequent charging interruptions.

Say hello to the beauty and comfort of E Ink technology

Impeccable E Ink hue harmony 

With Mudita Harmony 2, just like with the original Mudita Harmony, we've taken the utmost care to create a display that honors your eyes and your well-being. 

The eye-friendly E Ink screen is truly a remarkable use of technology , designed to provide a natural, paper-like feel which is easy on your eyes and gentle on your senses. 

At 2.84 inches, with a resolution of 480x600, a PPI of 270, and support of 16-levels grayscale, the Harmony 2 display is optimized for clarity and legibility in any lighting condition. Additionally, the new Charcoal Black matte color perfectly complements the eye-friendly E Ink display.

Custom-designed light created with your well-being in mind

Our custom-designed front light emits a soft and gentle glow which won't disrupt your circadian rhythm or disturb your sleep. With a warm color temperature of 2700 K, our front light creates a peaceful and calming atmosphere that's perfect for winding down. Unlike most smartphones, which emit harsh blue light that can interfere with your slumber, the light in Mudita Harmony 2 is carefully crafted to minimize blue light and promote restful, restorative sleep.

Create an elegant sleep sanctuary with Mudita Harmony 2

Prepare for a more mindful start to your day with Mudita Harmony 2.

Designed to work in harmony with your body's natural rhythms, our pre-wake-up tone and warm light gradually ease you out of sleep ten minutes before your main alarm. This gentle awakening helps to prepare your subconscious mind, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

Unique functions to help establish healthy sleep patterns 

At Mudita Harmony 2, we understand that a gentle transition from sleep to wakefulness is essential for starting your day with ease. That's why we've included a snooze function to help you ease into your morning routine. However, we also recognize the importance of minimizing the negative effects of snoozing, which is why we've introduced the option of a snooze chime. This subtle sound will gently remind you to wake up and prevent you from falling back into a deep sleep. And if you prefer to turn it off, it's easy to customize the settings to your liking.

Bedtime Reminder: Consistency is Key

Sleep is an essential component to living a healthy, fulfilling life. To optimize your sleep habits, we've added a unique feature which encourages keeping a consistent sleep schedule: the Bedtime Reminder. 

By establishing a daily habit of going to bed and waking up at similar hours, you can better sync with your body's internal clock, improving the quality of your sleep and enhancing your overall well-being.

As the day winds down, the Bedtime Reminder melody will gently signal the start of your evening routine, providing a daily ritual to unwind and unplug from the world around you. 

Take advantage of this simple but powerful tool to establish a regular sleep schedule and wake up feeling refreshed and energized every day.

Transform your bedtime routine with soothing background sounds in Mudita Harmony 2

Indulge in a relaxing and calming sleep with the soothing sound compositions of Mudita Harmony 2.. From serene nature sounds to ambient music, our carefully curated collection is designed to transport you to a peaceful and calm state of mind. In addition to that, we've included white noise sounds that work wonders for lulling babies into a deep and restful sleep. Use them as a backdrop for your daily relaxation or let them help you drift off into dreamland.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of top-quality sounds with Mudita Harmony 2 

From soothing music to calming nature and ambient sounds, our carefully curated collection will surround you with an oasis of relaxation. 

Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or drift off to dreamland, our selection of white noise sounds will help you achieve ultimate peace and tranquility. Say goodbye to stressful nights and hello to a world of serene sounds with Mudita Harmony 2.

Awaken to the harmonious embrace of nature's symphony.

Mudita Harmony 2 offers a blissful array of enchanting nature sounds, meticulously crafted by the renowned Polish nature sound artist, Marcin Dymiter. Immerse yourself in the captivating audio landscapes inspired by Mudita's homeland, Poland. You have the delightful option to set these serene melodies as your gentle morning alarm, gently guiding you into the day with a soothing and mindful start.

Experience the sounds

Delightful Morning

Personalized audio experience with new functions

With the Mudita Center desktop app and generous storage capacity, with Mudita Harmony 2, you will have the freedom to curate your own collection of soothing sounds, enchanting melodies from your favorite band, captivating audiobooks/podcasts, or delightful bedtime stories for your little ones.

Great sound quality

In our pursuit of perfection, we have equipped Mudita Harmony 2 with a small, yet exceptional high-quality speaker, a rarity in compact alarm clocks. With its impressive 3W output, this speaker ensures that every custom sound and melody resonates with clarity and purity. Prepare to be captivated by the unparalleled audio experience that Mudita Harmony 2 delivers, where the soothing tones emerge with pristine clarity, remaining faithful to their natural essence. 

Begin and end your day with the gentle embrace of harmonious melodies, allowing the tranquil sounds to grace your awakening and lull you into a peaceful slumber.

Meditation Timer

At Mudita, we’re big fans of meditation. The Meditation Timer in Mudita Harmony 2 is a wonderful tool designed with mindfulness enthusiasts in mind. Embrace the simplicity and discover its incredible usefulness.

Delight in the freedom to choose the perfect length for your meditation sessions, enabling you to cultivate serenity and focus. Moreover, you can set the number of intervals that resonate with your practice, gracefully guiding you with the soothing sound of a deep gong as you embark on a journey of inner peace.

Discover the POWER NAP function

Power naps possess remarkable abilities to restore our energy levels and invigorate us throughout the day.Fascinating research conducted by NASA, revealed the astounding benefits of a mere 26-minute power nap, skyrocketing performance by 34% and enhancing alertness by an astonishing 54%.

Further investigations have shed light on the ideal duration for a power nap, suggesting that a sweet spot of 10 to 20 minutes often yields the most favorable results. 

However, it's important to note that venturing beyond the 30-minute mark may lead to grogginess upon awakening. By adhering to these guidelines, we can indulge in a revitalizing sleep that replenishes our vitality without leaving us feeling sluggish afterwards.

Embark on a personalized sleep journey 

Mudita Harmony 2  is effortlessly user-friendly, while offering an extensive array of options, allowing you to personalize it according to your preferences and customize every facet of your bedtime and morning ritual.

  • Alarm

    - Time - Tone & Volume - Light on/off

  • Pre-wake-up

    - Time - Tone & Volume

  • Snooze

    - Time - Tone & Volume

  • Bedtime reminder

    - Time - Tone & Volume

  • Power nap

    - Length

  • Meditation timer

    - Length - Intervals

New features and software updates thanks to the custom-created open-source MuditaOS

Software updates thanks to Open-Source MuditaOS

Discover the benefits of MuditaOS, our open-source operating system which empowers your Harmony 2. With regular software updates, we strive to improve and enhance your user experience based on valuable feedback. 

Additionally, you have the opportunity to personalize your device by effortlessly uploading your own audio content, using Mudita Center, allowing for a customized and immersive audio environment.

