Mudita Harmony 2 introduces several exciting new features that enhance the user experience. The first notable upgrade is the new Charcoal Black color and matte finish option. Additionally, it also offers custom relaxation sounds, enabling users to create a personalized and soothing atmosphere. Finally, the device boasts an extended battery life, ensuring prolonged usage without the need for frequent charging.
Mudita Harmony 2
Sleek. Modern. Peaceful.
The next generation Mudita Harmony. Introducing Mudita Harmony 2, your serene sleep companion. Its velvety black hue soothes, while promoting healthy sleep habits. Equipped with new functions for an enhanced experience. Fall asleep and wake up peacefully to thoughtfully crafted sounds, free from phone distractions.Buy now
New features
New color & finish
Custom relaxation sounds
Extended battery life
Selected features
Soothing wake-up sounds
Meditation timer
Background sounds for relaxation
Bedtime reminder
High-quality speaker
E Ink display
Mindful approach to contemporary design
Create an elegant sleep sanctuary with Mudita Harmony 2
Prepare for a more mindful start to your day with Mudita Harmony 2.
Designed to work in harmony with your body's natural rhythms, our pre-wake-up tone and warm light gradually ease you out of sleep ten minutes before your main alarm. This gentle awakening helps to prepare your subconscious mind, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day ahead.
Unique functions to help establish healthy sleep patterns
At Mudita Harmony 2, we understand that a gentle transition from sleep to wakefulness is essential for starting your day with ease. That's why we've included a snooze function to help you ease into your morning routine. However, we also recognize the importance of minimizing the negative effects of snoozing, which is why we've introduced the option of a snooze chime. This subtle sound will gently remind you to wake up and prevent you from falling back into a deep sleep. And if you prefer to turn it off, it's easy to customize the settings to your liking.
Transform your bedtime routine with soothing background sounds in Mudita Harmony 2
Indulge in a relaxing and calming sleep with the soothing sound compositions of Mudita Harmony 2.. From serene nature sounds to ambient music, our carefully curated collection is designed to transport you to a peaceful and calm state of mind. In addition to that, we've included white noise sounds that work wonders for lulling babies into a deep and restful sleep. Use them as a backdrop for your daily relaxation or let them help you drift off into dreamland.
Meditation Timer
At Mudita, we’re big fans of meditation. The Meditation Timer in Mudita Harmony 2 is a wonderful tool designed with mindfulness enthusiasts in mind. Embrace the simplicity and discover its incredible usefulness.
Delight in the freedom to choose the perfect length for your meditation sessions, enabling you to cultivate serenity and focus. Moreover, you can set the number of intervals that resonate with your practice, gracefully guiding you with the soothing sound of a deep gong as you embark on a journey of inner peace.
Embark on a personalized sleep journey
Mudita Harmony 2 is effortlessly user-friendly, while offering an extensive array of options, allowing you to personalize it according to your preferences and customize every facet of your bedtime and morning ritual.
Alarm
- Time - Tone & Volume - Light on/off
Pre-wake-up
- Time - Tone & Volume
Snooze
- Time - Tone & Volume
Bedtime reminder
- Time - Tone & Volume
Power nap
- Length
Meditation timer
- Length - Intervals
If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress, and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.