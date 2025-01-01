E Ink display
The E Ink display offers a glare-free, paper-like experience, ideal for reading and navigating in any light. Designed for clarity and comfort, it helps you stay focused while consuming minimal power, while enjoying reduced eye-strain.
🎊 NEW YEAR DEAL! Grab a 20% discount on alarm clocks with the code:
A minimalist E Ink® phone for less screen time, and fewer distractions. Essential features with clear UI and a privacy focus.
Choosing the right version of Mudita Kompakt depends on how and where you plan to use it. The global mobile infrastructure varies significantly, especially between North America and the rest of the world. That’s why Mudita Kompakt is available in two versions: Global Optimized and North American Optimized.
For more control and functionality, Mudita Center is a desktop application available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It lets you back up your data, and manage your contacts - all while keeping your information private and secure.
We want you to feel completely confident in your choice. When you receive your Mudita Kompakt, you'll have 14 days to try it out. If it's not for you, simply return it in undamaged condition for a full refund, including any add-ons you decide to return.
Mudita Kompakt ships to a wide range of countries globally. Please check the shipping list during your purchase to ensure your country is included.
Yes, our tests in cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Orlando confirmed that the Global version of Mudita Kompakt works with major networks like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Additional testing is ongoing to expand coverage further.
While the device does not include an app store, it is technically possible to sideload Android APK files using a computer. However, apps not optimized for the E Ink screen or requiring Google Services may perform inconsistently and could impact the device’s warranty.
Yes, Mudita Kompakt includes a 2-year warranty, along with 3 years of software and security updates. We are committed to supporting you beyond your initial purchase and ensuring your device remains reliable.
Pebble Gray
Charcoal Black
Limited edition
Clear