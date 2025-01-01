🎊 NEW YEAR DEAL! Grab a 20% discount on alarm clocks with the code:

    Mudita Kompakt More offline. More life.

    A minimalist E Ink® phone for less screen time, and fewer distractions. Essential features with clear UI and a privacy focus.

    Designed for your daily balance

    • E ink display

    • Offline+ mode

    • Clean & Custom OS

    • Long Battery Life

    • Essential Tools

    • Built to last

    E Ink display

    The E Ink display offers a glare-free, paper-like experience, ideal for reading and navigating in any light. Designed for clarity and comfort, it helps you stay focused while consuming minimal power, while enjoying reduced eye-strain.

    Offline+ mode

    Goes beyond Airplane Mode, disabling GSM and microphones at the hardware level. It also cuts off the camera, Bluetooth, and WiFi through software, ensuring privacy, security, and peace of mind whenever you need to disconnect.

    Clean & custom OS

    MuditaOS K offers a distraction-free experience with only essential apps, supporting 8 languages for ease of use. Mudita Center, the dedicated desktop app, provides additional management options to keep your experience simple and focused.

    Long battery life

    Kompakt's battery provides up to 6 days of standby time, keeping you powered through your routines. USB-C and wireless charging ensure fast and convenient recharging, so your device is always ready when you are.

    Essential tools

    Weather updates, offline maps and a camera keep you prepared for whatever comes your way. Stay organized with a calendar, notes, and a voice recorder, or relax with music and other simple tools designed for mindfulness.

    Built to last

    Dual SIM and eSIM support keep you connected on your terms, while Mudita Kompakt’s compact, ergonomic design ensures comfort and durability. Built for reliability, it’s splash and dust resistant, featuring NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a reinforced metal frame.

    Connectivity That Fits Your Needs

    Choosing the right version of Mudita Kompakt depends on how and where you plan to use it. The global mobile infrastructure varies significantly, especially between North America and the rest of the world. That’s why Mudita Kompakt is available in two versions: Global Optimized and North American Optimized.

    Global Optimized

    This version features network certifications in Europe, the US, Australia, and New Zealand, including FCC and PTCRB, ensuring dependable connectivity when traveling to North America, Asia, and South America.

    North America Optimized

    Tailored for consistent and dependable connectivity in the US and Canada (FCC and PTCRB certified), where mobile networks have unique requirements compared to the rest of the globe. This version will still work in other parts of the world, though not as reliably as in North America.

    Take Control with Mudita Center


    For more control and functionality, Mudita Center is a desktop application available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It lets you back up your data, and manage your contacts - all while keeping your information private and secure.


    • Backup and restore

    • Monitor device details

    • Manage contacts and files

    Mudita Kompakt can be updated directly from the phone (OTA), ensuring you always have the latest features and improvements.

    Detailed Specifications

    • Display: 4.3” E Ink, 800x480 resolution

    • Battery: 3300 mAh Li-Polymer, up to 6 days in standby mode

    • Processor: Quad-core MediaTek MT6761V/WBA

    • Memory: 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage (expandable via microSD)

    • Audio: ACC Speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack

    • Connectivity: 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.x, NFC

    • Location: GPS

    • Camera: 8MP with dual-color flash

    • Operating System: Custom Mudita OS K (De-Googled)

    • SIM Configuration: Includes eSIM, 1 nano-SIM, and a hybrid slot (second nano-SIM or microSD)

    • Durability: IP54 dust/splash resistance, reinforced metal frame

    • Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetometer

    Embrace simplicity and experience more

    Frequently Asked Questions

  • What is the 14-day satisfaction guarantee?

    We want you to feel completely confident in your choice. When you receive your Mudita Kompakt, you'll have 14 days to try it out. If it's not for you, simply return it in undamaged condition for a full refund, including any add-ons you decide to return.

  • Which countries does Mudita Kompakt currently ship to?

    Mudita Kompakt ships to a wide range of countries globally. Please check the shipping list during your purchase to ensure your country is included.

  • Will the Global version of Mudita Kompakt work in the US?

    Yes, our tests in cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Orlando confirmed that the Global version of Mudita Kompakt works with major networks like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Additional testing is ongoing to expand coverage further.

  • Does Mudita Kompakt support third-party apps?

    While the device does not include an app store, it is technically possible to sideload Android APK files using a computer. However, apps not optimized for the E Ink screen or requiring Google Services may perform inconsistently and could impact the device’s warranty.

  • Does Mudita Kompakt come with a warranty?

    Yes, Mudita Kompakt includes a 2-year warranty, along with 3 years of software and security updates. We are committed to supporting you beyond your initial purchase and ensuring your device remains reliable.

