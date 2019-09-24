We’ve been preparing for this moment for a while and we’re finally ready to start pre-orders of on Kickstarter!

A lot of hard work, talent, creativity, discussions, busy days and some long nights were involved but we’re excited to finally be able to share our efforts with you. !

This is the first time we’ve published all of the current features and specs of Mudita Pure. We also recommend checking out our Kickstarter video - we put a lot of thought into it. It features not only Pure, but also our whole team.

We’ve spent a few really fun days (in the sunshine) shooting it this summer! This is a really important moment for Mudita and we’re happy to receive so many warm and positive words from all around the world. It is a great milestone and the beginning of a new chapter - please be a part of it and BACK OUR PROJECT!