Mudita Pure Kickstarter campaign is live!
We’ve been preparing for this moment for a while and we’re finally ready to start pre-orders of Mudita Pure on Kickstarter!
A lot of hard work, talent, creativity, discussions, busy days and some long nights were involved but we’re excited to finally be able to share our efforts with you. Our Kickstarter page is live!
This is the first time we’ve published all of the current features and specs of Mudita Pure. We also recommend checking out our Kickstarter video - we put a lot of thought into it. It features not only Pure, but also our whole team.
We’ve spent a few really fun days (in the sunshine) shooting it this summer! This is a really important moment for Mudita and we’re happy to receive so many warm and positive words from all around the world. It is a great milestone and the beginning of a new chapter - please be a part of it and BACK OUR PROJECT!
Related stories
How Daylight-Saving Time Affects Your Sleep and Health
It's that time of year again where daylight savings time changes our sleep patterns.
What causes insomnia & how to treat it
If you suffer from insomnia, it might help to take a holistic approach to your sleep hygiene in order to experience more restful, uninterrupted night's rest.
How to wake up early: 5 Secrets of Early Birds
If you struggle to wake up early each morning, check out our simple tips & you, too, can become a morning person!
Jeśli chcesz otrzymywać najlepsze historie z naszego bloga, bądź na bieżąco z naszymi postępami i otrzymuj powiadomienia o premierach naszych produktów i specjalnych zniżkach.