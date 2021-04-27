We're excited to announce that Mudita Pure, our minimalist E Ink phone, has been honored with another prominent award. Mudita was just named as winner of the 2021 iF Design Award! Mudita Pure won in the discipline of Product Design, as a premium feature phone designed to help people escape the always-online lifestyle, with the goal of removing distractions and overstimulation, while staying connected.

Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover—based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

Mudita Pure won over the 98—member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world. The competition was intense: almost 10,000 entries were submitted from 52 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

Mudita Pure answers the problem of addiction to technology, social media, and impulsive phone checking. It also minimizes the negative impact of electromagnetic radiation and eye strain caused by glowing screens and blue light emission.

Mudita’s mission is to inspire people all over the world to rethink their relationship with technology and help them to regain precious time to do the things which are important for them. The phone is a manifestation of the values and beliefs of the user.

This is one of several prestigious recognitions which have been presented to Mudita, over the past few months. Our minimalist phone, have recently been awarded the 2021 GOOD DESIGN® Award in the Electronics category from the Chicago Athenaeum. Additionally, Mudita Pure was also presented with the 2021 German Design Award, and 2020 Iron A’ Design Award.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following categories: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI).

