Why Mudita Pure?
Smartphones help us in many ways but too often they become a time-consuming burden we carry with us all the time. We decided to build Mudita Pure to deliver:
Your Minimalist Phone. Mindful design, essential functionalities, an eye-friendly E Ink display, a dedicated OS and ultralow SAR value.
E Ink display
Ultralow SAR
Security & Privacy
Global Coverage
No internet
Meditation timer
A premium feature phone,
which we couldn't find in the current market.
A device that helps you
enhance your offline time and look after your wellbeing.
An ultralow SAR antenna,
if you want to minimise your mobile radiation exposure.
Minimalistic design for simple living. Designing Mudita Pure was a challenge. The more simple and clean we made the design, the more difficult it was to manufacture. It took us around 18 months to find the final look and included the creation of more than 40 different proposals. Yeah, yeah, maybe we overdid it. What can we say, we are perfectionists.
We took our inspiration from Japanese and Scandinavian design traditions combining ZEN aesthetics with nature itself. Comfortable to hold, the simple form brings to mind the shape of a stone. We appreciate good looking objects that bring us joy, something we found lacking in the current feature phone segment.
Pure was designed to be both simple and neutral. It will not interfere with your life too much, allowing you to unburden yourself from overly immersive technology. By the way, it really stands out in a crowd of shiny rectangles.
Pure has a slider on the side that allows you to switch between customizable modes quickly, without looking at the phone.
Your minimalist phone is fully functional in this mode, so you can stay in touch with others and let them message or call you.
No Distractions: Switch off all the notifications.
Whitelist: Allow only your favourite contacts to reach you.
Message Only: This mode was designed for the times when you want to stay connected but with limited distractions. Your phone will only log into the network during given periods of time (every 30 minutes by default) to send and download text messages. It will not accept any incoming calls.
For those times when you really want to focus, take a break, or fly (i.e. airplane mode), the final position puts the phone in a fully offline mode. We created this mode so that you can make the most of your precious time of uninterrupted focus. Use it when you’re doing the things you love most.
It might not be in line with today's trends but we equipped Mudita Pure with physical keys. They are not as easy to manufacture as touch screens but in many situations they still have advantages over touch screens. Check whether you can still write a message without looking!
White flashlights can easily wake up your family or make it difficult for you to fall asleep. Warmer colors are more neutral. That is why we added a two color flashlight to Mudita Pure. You can choose between white light and the sunset light, which is closer to red. It promotes the secretion of melatonin, resulting in an improved sleeping quality.
An E Ink display and customized front light make reading more natural and less straining for the eyes. No more colorful icons that scream for your attention. Double the resolution of a typical feature phone screen, it’s a whole new experience. Uniform screen lighting makes the screen visible in direct sunlight and in the dark, with significantly reduced blue light.
Our modern, high density 2.84” E Ink display with a resolution of 600x480 and PPI of 270 and support of 16-grayscale makes the screen super easy to read in normal light (perfectly readable with no need for a frontlight in normal conditions). The screen has a pleasant, paper like, natural feel.
Pure’s screen doesn't emit blue light directly into your eyes. Most smartphones dazzle us with a direct frontlight, whereas Mudita Pure has a special layer of reflective foil which guides the light directly onto the display. It is more neutral for your eyes and shouldn't interrupt your circadian rhythm.
Mudita Pure is designed to reduce SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) value as much as possible, without compromising on the signal strength. In order to achieve this, we’ve made our antenna with in-house shielding, using patented technology that we developed.
We decided to conduct an extensive research in order to minimize the SAR value of Mudita Pure.
Researchers around the world have begun to question the influence that prolonged exposure to an artificial source of radiation has on our health. There are no clear answers yet but there are a lot of indications that electromagnetic fields are not safe for humans. To err on the side of caution, especially in some conditions (e.g. cancer treatment, pregnancy), doctors often advise to avoid cell phone radiation as much as possible.
SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) shows the amount of radio frequency (RF) energy that is absorbed by your body while using an electronic device. We will give the exact number on SAR level after the final homologation, but our engineers estimate that it will be below 0.08 W/kg. That’s over eleven times less than popular smartphones, and over seven times less than common feature phones.
There are plenty of antennas on the market but none of them allowed us to maintain good reception while minimizing our exposure to radio frequency energy. We spent quite a bit of time and money (2 years, nearly $1 million) to develop and patent our own solution. We built our unique antenna in-house, using this patented technology (patent US 9,900,411 B2, EU 3185352).
Music for your ears. We don’t want to be living in a world of unpleasant and intrusive alarms and ringtones. We decided to take special care to ensure that Pure will sound pleasant and uninterrupting.
We love good music and made sure that Mudita Pure sounds great.
The goal was to equip Pure with a great speaker. It provides high quality and natural sound both in quiet and loud environments, essential for enjoying hands-free conversations, your favorite tunes or audiobooks.
We invited Nick to record his debut album in an analog studio in the Polish mountains of Bieszczady.
We asked our dear friend, a musician named Nick Lewis, to compose and record for us special, gentle and pleasant sounds. He used a variety of instruments including: guitar, ukulele, guitalele, tibetan bowls, koshi bells, cymbals, harp and more, which names we don’t even know. The result is a collection of tones that are easy on the ears. Now you know why a Harman speaker was so essential.
Ringtone
Bluetooth 4.2
Hands free conversations thanks to support of Bluetooth 4.2. We all know how handy it is to use a car’s built-in loudspeaker system. Our operating system supports this feature.
Headphone jack plug
A standard jack plug that allows you to use your favorite headset while on longer calls or when listening to music.
We all seem to have accepted the fact that phones need to be charged every day, adding this ritual to our life. At Mudita, we say “no” to that. We had enough of important calls getting cut off by a dead battery, scrambling to find the power adapter or carrying bulky power bank.
Our dedicated OS features super efficient power management. With an E Ink display that only consumes battery when the content needs to be changed and practically none with data transmission. We’re still testing the best solutions, but our estimated battery capacity is around 1600mAh.
We were surprised when we found that most feature phone modems support very limited bandwidths dedicated to specific geographical areas. This is the result of the progression of radio frequency adoption over the years, from 2G to LTE.
You're a passionate traveller? Make sure your phone works everywhere.
Although we would have liked to only use 2G, the least harmful radio frequency, it is currently being phased out around the world. We spent a good amount of time trying to find a flexible, modern and global GSM module, which could be used for travelling anywhere in the world. With the user’s health in mind, Pure always chooses the lowest spectrum available to limit radiation.
GSM module covers Europe, North and South America, Australia, Africa, and Asia. The module supports all currently used generations: 2G, 3G and LTE standards at the same time.
Two nano SIM card slots enable switching between cards on the go. This allows you to use local SIM cards when abroad, while your home country SIM card stays securely in the phone instead of somewhere in your wallet (and can be activated anytime you need it, for example for wire transfers).
Keep your internet on your desk, not in your pocket. Do not get us wrong, we are not against the use of technology or the internet itself. We are against the overuse of it, especially mobile internet. We just think that surfing the web with a decent screen and physical keyboard is simply more productive and comfortable.
Mudita Pure can serve as a data modem for your notebook or desktop computer. We decided to enable tethering via USB C cable so that Pure can be used as an external GSM modem. This was a decision made to further minimize the SAR value of Pure. We consciously chose not to equip Pure with a mobile internet browser as this device supports living an offline life.
Need to go online? Use Mudita Pure as a data modem for your laptop.
MuditaOS is a light mobile operating system created in-house by some brilliant minds. It was tailored for the E Ink display and great power efficiency. The system itself is designed to be minimalistic and non-distracting to help you concentrate on what matters most.
We chose the real-time operating system kernel FreeRTOS®️ as our starting point and developed a dedicated operating system - MuditaOS. Optimized for specific hardware, it makes Pure fast and power-efficient, with a boot time of just 5 seconds.
MuditaOS comes with features that are usually found in smartphone operating systems (Bluetooth headset connectivity, contacts synchronization, system updates, etc.). For our mobile operating system to be secure, bug-free, transparent, and sustainable, we decided to make it Open Source.
Your attention is precious. Also for a number of companies that monetize it.
Privacy abuse or misuse of provided data is often overlooked by tech companies. Bearing that in mind, we wanted Mudita Pure to be safe by design. Cutting the use of data made our task easier. There is no camera and no Internet browser. The microphone and Bluetooth can be switched off.
Mudita values full transparency and is ready to answer all questions related to security and privacy.
Safety first
Our custom-made operating system is built with security in mind. No internet and the fact that we don't support external apps makes using the phone more safe.
Digitally signed updates
The MuditaOS gets digitally signed updates to make sure no one can alter it, which is a unique feature for a classic phone.
MuditaOS works together with our desktop application (Windows/MacOS/Linux) for managing contacts and settings, transferring your music and other files or sending a longer SMS via keyboard equipped hardware. You can easily sync your contacts with the Google Account or iCloud and be sure your phone book is always up to date.
Quieten your mind. Cutting the information overflow helps to reduce stress and anxiety. Meditation is a tool to take it even further. Mudita Pure has features that help you incorporate beneficial habits into your routine, inspiring you to live a happier life.
We believe, that great things happen when we’re fully present and aware.
The Meditation Timer comes with customizable session lengths and statistics. A simple, yet very useful feature for all meditation and yoga enthusiasts. Your meditation will start and end with a pleasant deep, soft gong.
Mudita Pure is as environmentally and socially friendly device as we could achieve. Our mission was to use the most responsible options available. Our every choice reflects the pursuit to provide a more fair trade and ethical device.
Our goal is to deliver a premium device. We hand picked every single component.
Made in the EU
Mudita Pure was not only designed and developed in Europe, we also chose to produce as much of the phone as we could locally. The EU has developed social and environmental regulations which help to prevent the abuse of workers and the environment.
Built to last
Engineered to last. We do not like creating unnecessary waste, a common trend with other tech companies. Many devices are designed with the mindset that they will need to be replaced within a couple years after purchase.
Built with premium quality in mind - no cutting corners. We know that Mudita Pure is not cheap. We made a conscious decision to make a premium device built with the best components. Many of our choices raised the manufacturing costs but left us satisfied with the final result.
Right now we are in the product development phase when we continue to test and improve the prototypes.
To achieve our goals, such as less energy consumption, compatibility with an E Ink display, the highest quality components and the ultralow SAR value, we decided to build our own PCB instead of using a pre-made one, a common practice among minimalist phone producers.
We hand picked every single component and have developed an Open Source operating system (MuditaOS) to ensure the best experience.
Read about why we decided to build Mudita Pure
