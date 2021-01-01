Mudita Pure

Clean, curved lines

We took our inspiration from Japanese and Scandinavian design traditions combining ZEN aesthetics with nature itself. Comfortable to hold, the simple form brings to mind the shape of a stone. We appreciate good looking objects that bring us joy, something we found lacking in the current feature phone segment.

Beauty of simplicity

Pure was designed to be both simple and neutral. It will not interfere with your life too much, allowing you to unburden yourself from overly immersive technology. By the way, it really stands out in a crowd of shiny rectangles.