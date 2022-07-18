Beauty Sleep Is Essential

Although getting your “beauty sleep” may sound like an old cliché, there is actually some truth behind it. It turns out that sleep, especially the quality of sleep, in addition to the time we fall asleep and wake up, has the biggest impact on our appearance.

That’s right, getting enough sleep is the perfect way to regenerate our skin!

What happens when we sleep?

However, in this article, we'll highlight all the great benefits sleep has on our skin and appearance.

During sleep:

Your skin is intensively oxygenated

It rests from makeup and pollution

There is increased production of growth hormone, which affects appearance, strengthens concentration and improves mood,

More melatonin is produced, which has been shown to delay the aging process

Cell maturation is regulated

Our immunity is boosted

It’s the best time for active ingredients, contained in cosmetics applied to the skin at night, to work their magic

The amount of cortisol (stress hormone) in the body is reduced.

All of this means that when we sleep, our body not only rests, but also regenerates and ages much more slowly!

The Magic Hour

Yes, your bedtime According to sleep experts, the best time for bedtime is between 10-11pm, with a recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night.

If you’re going to sleep much later than 11pm and getting less than six hours of sleep per night, you will likely notice the impact on more than just your mood.

So, why is it so important to go to bed before midnight? This is when the most regenerative processes in our body take place. This is also the time when the ingredients contained in "overnight" cosmetics are absorbed most quickly, and growth hormone and melatonin are produced even several times faster! Equally important, it is also around midnight when the lowest levels of stress hormone are recorded.

What can we do to sleep better?

Most importantly, you should try to . This means, we’ll need to put down the phone, turn off the TV and enjoy a light, pleasant read.

It's also important to eat your last meal approximately 3 hours before you plan to go to bed, and try not to make your last meal heavy and difficult to digest.

Drinking coffee and other drinks with caffeine won't help either. Instead, opt for a glass of water with fresh citrus juice and make sure to drink the entire glass before bed. Not only will it keep your skin hydrated, but it will also eliminate the familiar pillow marks artistically imprinted on your cheeks. You can also keep your skin supple by choosing water-rich meals throughout the day, such as fruit salads with lots of watermelon or fresh cucumbers.

Once you get to bed, and go to sleep, it’s also important to make sure your sleeping environment is suitable for staying asleep.

Studies have shown that our sleeping environment can have a significant impact on sleeping patterns. Your bedroom should be a sanctuary, a calm and tranquil place, devoted to sleep.

Sleep experts agree, if you want to sleep better throughout the night, they key is to kick your smartphone out of the bedroom Not only do phones emit melatonin-suppressing blue light, the constant texts, email alerts and notifications make it nearly impossible to fully disconnect and unwind, so that your body gets the rest it needs.

A classic alarm clock, like , is an excellent replacement. Mudita Bell offers the comforting feeling of being unplugged, without constant notification or excessive distractions. It has a pleasant analogue feel, a beautiful design and high-quality alarm sounds for a gentle and stress-free wake-up.

If you’re having trouble relaxing and unwinding before sleep, may be just the alarm clock you need. Mudita Harmony is your sleep companion which helps you establish healthy bedtime habits, improve the quality of your sleep, as well as bring you a sense of calm.

Bottom line

Beauty sleep is very real and consistent quality sleep can be more effective than many expensive cosmetics.

That’s right! Sleep is indispensable, like oxygen and water for sustaining life. Lack of adequate sleep can be visible with the naked eye. Even one sleepless night is enough for the body to react with fatigue, reduced concentration, and a gray complexion.

We spend approximately 33% of our lives asleep, so it makes sense that sleep is essential to our health and overall well-being.

What are some of your tips to fall asleep and stay asleep? Let us know in the comments below.

If you'd like to read more about topics connected to sleep, please check out some of our other articles