March is Sleep Awareness Month: Time to Reset & Rest

Did you know that March is Sleep Awareness Month?

We all know sleep is important, yet so many of us treat it like an afterthought. We’ve all done it, pushing bedtime later, waking up groggy, and running on caffeine instead of real rest. However, what if we used March, Sleep Awareness Month, as a chance to rethink our sleep habits?

Good sleep isn't just about feeling well-rested. It impacts everything from mental clarity and emotional well-being to long-term health.

What’s more important, the science is clear: chronic sleep deprivation doesn’t just make you tired, it can take a serious toll on your body and mind. Just check out our informative article on the topic:

So, in honor of Sleep Awareness Month, let’s break down why sleep matters, what happens when you don’t get enough, and how you can reset your routine for better, healthier rest.

Why Sleep Awareness Month Matters

The truth is that we live in a world that glorifies busyness. Hustle culture teaches us to equate long hours with success, often at the expense of our health. We always think sleep can wait, but the hard TRUTH is that sleep is non-negotiable.

Research shows that sleep affects every part of our lives, from our ability to think, work, manage emotions, to the way we fight off illness. Yet, millions of people are stuck in a cycle of poor sleep and fatigue, unaware of how much damage it’s causing.

Let’s make this March all about changing that mindset and making rest a priority again.

What Happens When You Don’t Get Enough Sleep?

The Link Between Sleep & Academic Performance

A found that first-year college students who regularly slept less than six hours saw a decline in academic performance.

Every lost hour of sleep corresponded to a 0.07 drop in GPA.

Sleep deprivation weakens memory, concentration, and problem-solving skills, making it harder to absorb and retain information.

READ MORE HERE:

Sleep & Mental Health

According to the , over 90% of adults with good sleep reported no significant depressive symptoms.

People who struggle to fall or stay asleep just two nights a week have a higher risk of depressive symptoms.

Seven out of ten Americans who are dissatisfied with their sleep also report mild to severe depression.

Poor sleep increases stress hormones, making it harder to regulate emotions and maintain mental resilience.

READ MORE HERE:

Sleep & Long-Term Health Risks

A 2024 report by the warns that chronic sleep deprivation increases the risk of:

Dementia

Heart disease & stroke

Type 2 diabetes

Weakened immunity & infections

Obesity & weight gain

Workplace & driving accidents

So, as you can see, inadequate & poor-quality sleep is a risk factor for serious health problems. Prioritizing sleep today safeguards your future well-being.

The Sleep Reset: Simple Habits to Improve Your Sleep

If your sleep schedule is all over the place, March is the perfect time for a Sleep Reset.

Here are a few evidence-based ways to get better rest:

1. Get More Natural Light

Your body’s internal clock relies on light cues. Spending time outdoors during the day helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle. Aim for at least 30 minutes of sunlight daily, especially first thing in the morning.

2. Move Your Body Regularly

Exercise improves sleep quality, but timing matters. Try to get 30 minutes of activity at least five days a week, but avoid intense workouts right before bed.

READ:

3. Stick to a Sleep Schedule

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day (yes, even on weekends& holidays!) reinforces your body’s natural rhythm. The more consistent your routine, the easier it is to fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

Your brain thrives on routine, that’s why having a consistent routine schedule is one of the best ways to fall asleep fast.

4. Avoid Sleep Disruptors

Skip caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol before bed because they all interfere with sleep quality.

Avoid heavy meals late at night. Digestion can disrupt your rest.

5. Wind Down Before Bed

Create a relaxing, offline pre-sleep routine to signal to your body that it’s time to rest.

Here are some things to try:

Reading a physical book

Gentle stretching or meditation

Writing in a journal

6. Reduce Screen Time

Blue light from screens messes with melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. Power down devices at least an hour before bed (90min is even better) to give your brain a break.

READ:

The Power of Naps: Smart or Sabotaging Your Sleep?

A quick nap can be a great energy boost, but only if done correctly.

Research on Naps & Cognitive Performance

A study published in the found that afternoon naps improved alertness for up to two hours.

Naps can also enhance memory, mood, and reaction time.

How to Nap the Right Way

Keep naps short: 20-30 minutes prevents grogginess.

Nap earlier in the day: After 3 p.m., naps can mess with nighttime sleep.

Make it restful: Find a quiet, dark place to relax.

READ MORE HERE:

Make Sleep a Priority This Month

Quality sleep doesn’t just happen by chance, it requires a conscious effort and commitment to build healthy habits. If you've been neglecting your sleep, take advantage of March as Sleep Awareness Month to reset your routine. Start with small changes, experiment with different approaches, and discover what helps you sleep best.

Remember, good sleep is a choice you make.

Struggling with sleep?

Final Thoughts

The way we sleep affects the way we live. More rest means better focus, stronger health, and a more balanced mind. If you’ve been running on empty, consider this your invitation to reset and recharge. Because a well-rested you is a better you.

Sleep Awareness Month is here! How will you make the most of it?