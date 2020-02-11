One of Mudita Pure’s key features is its ultralow Specific Absorption Rate (SAR). Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) is defined as the amount of absorbed non-ionizing radiation power (or rate of absorbed energy) by unit mass of biological tissue. ( )

Each phone has a specified SAR value. Information about its level can be found in a device user manual, in the mobile phone’s settings or in an online SAR database. In the same way that food should be labelled with nutritional facts, mobile phones should list their radiation output.

Using an our patent-based antenna and custom-made shielding, minimizes a user’s exposure to radiofrequency energy, with estimates of less than 0.08W/kg at your head (for context, an iPhone XR’s head SAR value is 0.99W/kg).

Mudita Pure’s prototypes were tested at (a FINAS and ILAC accredited testing laboratory) in Finland. It is widely considered one of the best laboratories in the world for these kinds of tests. Pure’s SAR was measured in the EU measurements (amount of radiation per 10g tissue).

With over twenty years of experience, Verkotan helps organizations in radio device testing and certification projects. Their services range from product development testing to global market approval(s).





Our latest reports and test results (2020) will be made available in the second half of this year.

The initial testing in 2016 was carried out in accordance with:

EN 62209-1 (2006)

Human exposure to radio frequency fields from hand-held and body-mounted wireless communication devices - Human models, instrumentation, and procedures - Part 1: Procedure to determine the specific absorption rate (SAR) for hand-held devices used in close proximity to the ear (frequency range of 300MHz to 3 GHz).

IEC 62209-2 (2010)

Human exposure to radio frequency fields from hand-held and body-mounted wireless communication devices - Human models, instrumentation, and procedures - Part 2: Procedure to determine the specific absorption rate (SAR) for wireless communication devices used in close proximity to the human body (frequency range of 300 MHz to 6 GHz).

Documentation: The test report must always be reproduced in full; reproduction of an excerpt only is subject to written approval of the testing laboratory.

It's worth mentioning that we started with shielding concepts and realized that by shielding existing devices, companies are simply masking the problem, not solving it.

We decide to create technology that doesn't require shielding externally but will include it internally, including a complete rethink of the antenna, thus creating safer devices from the get go. Several experts also tested our prototype devices in California during .

If you’re interested in learning more about the potential health risks associated with long term device use, we have a number of articles on our blog which relate to SAR values, electromagnetic fields (EMFs) etc. You can view them using the links below.

