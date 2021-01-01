Specifications
Learn more about Mudita Pure
As we are still in the R&D process, the final specs of the phone are subject to changes.
Design
Dimensions
Weight
140g
Display
2.84’’ E Ink (600x480px) 270 PPI 16-grayscale Scratch resistant
Material
In the test phase
Colors
Pebble Gray Charcoal Black
Performance
MCU
Arm Cortex-M7 600MHz 512KB Tightly Coupled Memory (TCM)
Memory
16 MB SDRAM 16 GB eMMC flash storage
Network and connectivity
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE Global LTE, UMTS/HSPA+ and GSM/GPRS/EDGE coverage GSM frequencies: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 and LTE Bluetooth 4.2 USB type-C No WiFi, no mobile data on the phone Tethering: share internet connection via USB
SAR (Head)
<0.08 W/kg (over 10g)
SIM Card
Two nano SIM card slots
USB
Charging Mass storage Tethering Desktop App
OS
MuditaOS (Open Source)
Audio
Loudspeaker, earspeaker & microphone by Harman® Audio playback format: MP3, WAV, FLAC Headphone jack (3.5mm) Bluetooth audio playback
Water resistance
IP54
Battery
Capacity: ~1600mAh Type: Li-Po Charging: 100% - up to 3 hours Replaceable: Yes
Sensors
Ambient Light
Language versions
English, Spanish, French, German and Polish
Temperature
Working temp: 0°C to +50°C (32°F to 122°F) Storage temp: -25°C to +70°C (-13°F to 158°F)
Other
White and sunset red flashlight
Features
Phonebook
Messages
Calendar
Calculator
Alarm clock
Notes
Music player
Torch
Voice recorder
Desktop application
“Message Only” mode
“Do Not Disturb” mode
Meditation timer
“Whitelist” feature
Inspirational quotes