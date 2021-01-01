ProductsAboutCommunityStore

Specifications

As we are still in the R&D process, the final specs of the phone are subject to changes.

Design

  • Dimensions

  • Weight

    140g

  • Display

    2.84’’ E Ink (600x480px) 270 PPI 16-grayscale Scratch resistant

  • Material

    In the test phase

  • Colors

    Pebble Gray Charcoal Black

Performance

  • MCU

    Arm Cortex-M7 600MHz 512KB Tightly Coupled Memory (TCM)

  • Memory

    16 MB SDRAM 16 GB eMMC flash storage

  • Network and connectivity

    2G, 3G, 4G/LTE Global LTE, UMTS/HSPA+ and GSM/GPRS/EDGE coverage GSM frequencies: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 and LTE Bluetooth 4.2 USB type-C No WiFi, no mobile data on the phone Tethering: share internet connection via USB

  • SAR (Head)

    <0.08 W/kg (over 10g)

  • SIM Card

    Two nano SIM card slots

  • USB

    Charging Mass storage Tethering Desktop App

  • OS

    MuditaOS (Open Source)

  • Audio

    Loudspeaker, earspeaker & microphone by Harman® Audio playback format: MP3, WAV, FLAC Headphone jack (3.5mm) Bluetooth audio playback

  • Water resistance

    IP54

  • Battery

    Capacity: ~1600mAh Type: Li-Po Charging: 100% - up to 3 hours Replaceable: Yes

  • Sensors

    Ambient Light

  • Language versions

    English, Spanish, French, German and Polish

  • Temperature

    Working temp: 0°C to +50°C (32°F to 122°F) Storage temp: -25°C to +70°C (-13°F to 158°F)

  • Other

    White and sunset red flashlight

Features

  • Phonebook

  • Messages

  • Calendar

  • Calculator

  • Alarm clock

  • Notes

  • Music player

  • Torch

  • Voice recorder

  • Desktop application

  • “Message Only” mode

  • “Do Not Disturb” mode

  • Meditation timer

  • “Whitelist” feature

  • Inspirational quotes

