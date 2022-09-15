Simple Ways To Turn Your Bedroom Into A Sleep Sanctuary

We're sure that by now, you're all well aware of the importance of sleep. At Mudita, we've written extensively that it's vital to health, happiness and productivity. You also probably know that getting high-quality rest isn't always easy—especially when we have so many other things competing for our attention at night. This sometimes means we tend to take our bedrooms for granted when it comes to quality rest because they are often the last place on our list of priorities. However, it doesn't have to be this way! In fact, making some small changes around your bedroom can make all the difference in how well you sleep at night (and maybe even more importantly, how rested and energized you feel during the day).

Let's dive into what those changes might look like:

1. Eliminate Electronics

To start, it's important to eliminate electronics from your bedroom. If you use your phone as an alarm clock, switch to a traditional alarm clock. Using digital electronics before bed can negatively impact our sleeping patterns by overstimulating your brain and making it harder to fall asleep. This means avoiding screen time for at least one hour before bed and not watching TV or movies while in bed.

2. Declutter your space

Studies have shown that our sleeping environment can have a significant impact on sleeping patterns. Clutter, in particular, can negatively influence your physical and mental well-being. If you’ve ever gone to bed feeling a bit guilty about all the untidiness in your bedroom, you know that it can even interfere with your sleep.

Clutter around your sleeping space may seem meaningless, however, disorganization can actually have a compounding effect on our brains.

, and when it constantly deals with disorganization, it makes it harder for us to fully disengage from our daily activities, to fully disconnect.

A cluttered sleeping area can leave you thinking about all your unfinished tasks and keep your mind in an anxious state, making it hard to unwind and fall asleep.

3. Adjust the light & temperature

Creating and maintaining the perfect sleep environment is essential to achieving the best possible quality sleep. Did you know that temperature and lighting play an important role in the quality of our sleep.

The temperature of your sleeping environment is important because

your body temperature hits its peak in late afternoon and then starts to drop in the evening, kickstarting melatonin production, in order to prepare your body for sleep. According to sleep experts, the ideal bedroom temperature is around 16-18°C (60-65°F).

Light exposure also plays a vital role in telling your body when it’s time to wake up or go to sleep. Our body releases melatonin, the hormone which helps regulate the body’s circadian rhythm, when it's dark. This helps our body relax and allows us to drift off to sleep. Exposure to light, when we should be sleeping, disrupts our melatonin production, thus making it more difficult for us to get the rest we need.

4. Purify the air with plants

Did you know that adding carefully selected plants into your sleeping area can help you get a good night's rest? Not only do plants purify the air and help you breathe better, but their air-cleaning properties combined with some of their other relaxing traits actually help lead to a more restful experience. There are many plants which could help you create a sleep-conducive environment. The great part is that each plant helps in its own unique way.

5. Relaxing scents & soothing sounds

Essential oils are known for their calming effect and ability to relieve stress. They are also excellent for helping with certain sleep disorders since they contain properties that relax both mind and body. Additionally, playing relaxing sounds or white noise can relax your brain and promote better sleep.

is equipped with a relaxation sound library filled with soothing music, nature and ambient sounds. You can use these sound compositions to relax or simply as a background accent for falling asleep.

Your bedroom is more than just a place to rest your head. It should be a sanctuary, a calm and tranquil place, devoted to sleep. Setting the right ambiance can help you fall asleep more easily, stay asleep, and wake up more rested, refreshed and energized.

If you'd like to read more about improving your sleep hygiene, please check out our page or read some additional articles connected to the subject on









