Purify The Air & Improve Your Sleep: 10 Bedroom Plants to Help You Sleep Better

One way to ensure a better quality of sleep is to fill your home with beautiful flowers and plants. Not only do they look great and bring vitality and life to your living spaces, but they can have fantastic relaxing and purifying benefits, which in turn can promote a healthy sleeping pattern. If you are considering adding some greenery to your sleeping environment, let’s take a look at some very common and easy to find bedroom plants, which are would be a great addition to any room.

1. Boston Fern (Nephrolepsis exaltata)

The Boston Fern is an attractive addition to your bedroom with its droopy leaves, and it will get rid of the formaldehyde in your bedroom while you sleep. Although Boston ferns can be trickier to take care of, the payoff is totally worth it.

2. Lavender (Lavandula)

Studies have shown that the smell of lavender can reduce the stress in crying babies while helping them sleep. Lavender also decreased the stress of their mothers, regarding this plant as a win-win.

3. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Like other plants on this list, peace lilies are also amazing air cleaners, as studied by NASA. The added benefit of a peace lily is that it can increase room humidity by up to 5%. Increased humidity is great for breathing while asleep. Apartment Therapy says: ‘Low humidity causes static electricity, dry skin and hair, increased susceptibility to colds and respiratory illnesses, and can allow viruses and germs to thrive’.

This plant is also great at removing mold spores from the air, and filtering out chemicals like alcohol and acetone, which are common in hairsprays and nail polish removers.

Peace lilies also have beautiful white flowers and need little light and watering just once a week – great for darker bedrooms.

4. English Ivy (Hedera helix)

If allergies keep you from getting your best night’s sleep, then the English ivy is the plant that you should have in your bedroom. According to a study by WebMD, this particular plant reduces airborne mold and other contaminants while another study found that the leaves of the English ivy help alleviate asthma symptoms. The English Ivy is an air-purifying power player which you should definitely have in every bedroom. However, make sure to keep it out of reach from small children and animals because it is toxic if ingested.

5. Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

These unique-looking plants, also known as viper’s bowstring hemp, increase the oxygen in your room during nighttime which helps improve air quality while you sleep.

6. Aloe Vera (Aloe vera)

We know that aloe vera is great for skin, it soothes, moisturizes and can even relieve a sunburn, but did you know that aloe vera plants are also great for helping you sleep? This medicinal plant is a great addition to any home. It produces oxygen at night, so like the other plants listed, it will improve the air in your bedroom. This plant is known as a ‘succulent’ – it needs very little watering as it maintains moisture within its leaves. The gel from these leaves can be used to treat minor cuts and burns, insect bites and dry skin. It is, therefore, a great plant to have around the house! Keep your Aloe Vera plant in a sunny place to ensure it stays healthy.

7. Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

This beautifully cascading plant, also known as devil’s ivyThanks to the way its leaves cascade over its growing container, golden pothos (Epipremnum aureum), is a good choice for those who want to hang plants in the bedroom. Pothos can help remove pollutants such as benzene, toluene, and formaldehyde from the air, according to NASA’s study, and it increases air humidity—great for sleeping spaces with dry air.

8. Rubber Tree Plant (Ficus elastica)

This low-maintenance, evergreen beauty, is easily identified by its large, waxy, dark green leaves. This beauty is also a powerful air purifier and toxin eliminator. The abundant leaves of this plant draw in large amounts of contaminants, making it excellent at cleaning indoor air. Allow these plants to dry between watering times and keep the plant in moderate to low light.

9. Parlor Palm (Chamaedorea elegans)

With its exotic-looking leaves and ability to act as a natural humidifier, this large palm not only brings a dose of the tropics into your bedroom, but it's also ideal for those who suffer from sinus problems at night. Palms are also great at removing toxins, such as formaldehyde, from the air.

10. Spider Plant

This plant, with its skinny leaves, is fantastic at absorbing and filtering toxins in the air, such as the volatile organic compound formaldehyde. It also absorbs odors and fumes. Spider plants are also great at increasing oxygen in the air to help you breathe easier in the evening. This air-purifying power player not only absorbs carbon monoxide, but also xylene and benzene

