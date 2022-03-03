Thoughts on Using Mudita Pure, from a Gen Z User

In early February, as was being shipped to more and more Backers, one of the devices made its way into the hands of Iga Świerżewska, an 18 year old girl living in Warsaw.

Iga had long expressed her disenchantment with social media and constant distractions from conventional smartphones. She was actually looking to switch to a feature phone, when she received Mudita Pure.

She shared her thoughts with us after using Mudita Pure for a few weeks.

For our Polish community, we will include the full review in Polish below the ENG translation.

What are your first impressions & initial thoughts about Mudita Pure?

At first glance, Mudita Pure looks like a typical "brick". A pre-smartphone era phone, without a camera, Internet, and generally nothing worth the attention of a present-day teenager. However, if you look at it closely, you will notice that its screen looks different, just like the screens of electronic book readers (the E Ink display). Once you turn on the device, which is unusual in this day and age, you will discover many other differences. A meditation timer, calm and pleasant sounds of bells and alarms. Perhaps you will notice the exceptionally nice design of the phone itself, as well as the fact that its flashlight has a warm light option.

Living offline, as a teenager these days, is quite unusual. What prompted you to be more technologically mindful?

I've been looking for a solution that would help me combine the need to stay in touch with my loved ones while reducing all the distracting aspects of typical smartphones: the constant stream of information, annoying apps and time killers. As soon as I heard about Mudita Pure, I thought I would give this device a try. Perhaps it's just what I'm looking for. The process of switching from a smartphone to Mudita was not complicated. I just had to put the SIM card into the phone. Then I configured the essentials and started looking through the apps. There are not many of them, only nine, but the necessary ones, so that the phone is not a device on which we can waste our precious time during the day. It is used for what every phone was originally designed to do: to make calls. There is also an option to send text messages, play music (with the possibility of connecting headphones via bluetooth), there is a calculator and a notepad, you can set an alarm. An interesting addition is the meditation timer.

What are your initial thoughts after using Mudita Pure for only a short time.

After less than a week of using Mudita Pure, I've noticed changes in my well-being. I slept better due to the lack of exposure to blue light, I felt calm and balanced, and even free. Finally, my mind was not exhausted by constant notifications. I had more time to enjoy myself, and it was easier to focus on my responsibilities. Nothing disturbed my thoughts, nothing forced me to stop what I was doing. When a call came in, it was announced by a pleasant melody played on the guitar, a nice change from the screaming ringtone of my smartphone. It was the same when I set my alarm clock. Besides, I could always switch the phone to "do not disturb" or to the offline mode thanks to a convenient slider on the side. Another advantage of the Mudita Pure is that it has a long battery life, so you don't have to worry about it draining during the day or having to charge it daily.

Was there anything you didn’t like? Do you have any constructive criticism, which you would like to share with the Mudita Team?

Unfortunately, I have noticed that the entire body of the phone, as well as the screen scratches faster than I previously thought. With normal use I could see small scratches already after a week. Also, it happened to me that the phone would freeze or turn off for no reason. It was enough to turn it back on, however, it was frustrating. I also had a problem with removing the SIM card, but this may be due to a defect in the particular unit.

Any final thoughts?

For me, using a Mudita Pure is ideal for everyday use. I don't spend more time online than necessary, I don't get tired of information overload and I don't feel a constant need to reach into my pocket. However, I think this option might be difficult for people working remotely, heavy social media users or just people attached to the comfort of a typical smartphone.

Personally, though, I hope that in the near future more people will decide to give up their smartphones to see how good the offline life is.

If you’d like to read more reviews from users like lga, consider joining our Forum community. Several Mudita Pure users have already posted feedback on our forum.If you’re curious about their experiences and perhaps you would like to ask them some questions, consider joining our and get access to discussions & first-hand information about Mudita Pure.

Poniżej znajduje się pełna recenzja w j. polskim:

Mudita Pure na pierwszy rzut oka wygląda jak typowa „cegła”. Telefon sprzed ery smartfonów, pozbawiony aparatu, Internetu, ogólnie nic wartego uwagi dzisiejszego nastolatka. Jeśli jednak przyjrzymy się mu bliżej, to zauważymy, że jego ekran wygląda inaczej, tak jak ekrany elektronicznych czytników książek (chodzi o wyświetlacz E Ink). Gdy już włączymy to nietypowe w dzisiejszych czasach urządzenie, odkryjemy wiele innych różnic. Zegar do medytacji, spokojne i przyjemne dźwięki dzwonków i alarmów. Być może zwrócimy uwagę na wyjątkowo ładny wygląd samego telefonu, a także to, że jego latarka ma opcję ciepłego światła.

Tak mogłoby się wydarzyć, gdyby ktoś trafił na Mudita Pure przypadkiem. Ja już od pewnego czasu szukałam rozwiązania, które pomogłoby mi połączyć chęć posiadania kontaktu z bliskimi z ograniczeniem przebywania online i zredukowaniem wszelkich rozpraszających aspektów telefonów: ciągłego potoku informacji, ogłupiających aplikacji i zjadaczy czasu. Jak tylko usłyszałam o Mudita Pure, pomyślałam, że dam temu urządzeniu szansę. Może to właśnie to, czego szukam. Proces samego przerzucenia się ze smartfona na Muditę nie był skomplikowany. Wystarczyło, że przełożyłam kartę SIM. Potem ustawiłam podstawowe dane i zaczęłam oglądanie aplikacji. Nie jest tego dużo, zaledwie dziewięć, ale tylko te potrzebne, dzięki czemu telefon nie jest urządzeniem, na którym tracimy nasz cenny czas w ciągu dnia, a służy do tego, do czego każdy telefon pierwotnie miał służyć. Do wykonywania połączeń. Jest także opcja wysyłania sms, odtwarzania muzyki (z możliwością podłączenia słuchawek przez bluetooth), jest kalkulator i notatnik, można ustawić alarm. Ciekawym dodatkiem jest zegar do medytacji.

Po niecałym tygodniu używania Mudity zauważyłam zmiany w swoim samopoczuciu. Większe wyspanie, spowodowane brakiem wystawiania się na niebieskie światło, poczucie spokoju i równowagi, a nawet wolności. Wreszcie mojej głowy nie męczyły ciągłe powiadomienia. Miałam więcej czasu na przyjemności, a przy obowiązkach łatwiej było mi się skupić. Nic nie zakłócało moich myśli, nie zmuszało do oderwania się od wykonywanej czynności. Kiedy ktoś do mnie dzwonił, informowała o tym przyjemna melodia grana na gitarze, miła odmiana po krzyczącym dzwonku smartfona. Tak samo, kiedy ustawiłam budzik. Prócz tego, zawsze mogłam przełączyć telefon na tryb „nie przeszkadzać”, bądź offline, dzięki wygodnemu suwakowi na boku. Kolejną zaletą Mudity Pure jest to, że długo trzyma baterię, dzięki czemu nie boisz się, że rozładuje Ci się w ciągu dnia, nie musisz jej codziennie ładować.

Zauważyłam niestety, że cała odbudowa telefonu jak i ekran rysują się szybciej niż myślałam. Przy normalnym użytkowaniu już po tygodniu widziałam niewielkie rysy. Prócz tego zdarzyło mi się, że telefon zawieszał się lub wyłączał się bez powodu. Wystarczyło go włączyć z powrotem, ale było to denerwujące. Miałam też problem z wyjęciem karty SIM, ale może wynikać to już z wady konkretnego egzemplarza.

Dla mnie korzystanie z telefonu Mudita Pure to idealne rozwiązanie na co dzień. Nie spędzam online więcej czasu niż to konieczne, nie męczy mnie natłok informacji i nie czuję ciągłej potrzeby sięgania do kieszeni. Myślę jednak, że taka opcja może być trudna dla ludzi pracujących zdalnie, posiadaczy mediów społecznościowych czy po prostu ludzi przywiązanych do komfortu, jaki gwarantuje typowy smarfon.

Osobiście mam jednak nadzieję, że w bliskiej przyszłości więcej osób zdecyduje się na zrezygnowanie ze smartfonów, by zobaczyć, jak dobre jest życie offline.