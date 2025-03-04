Mudita Kompakt is Now Available for Pre-Order on Mudita.com
Exciting news!
Following Mudita Kompakt’s recent win of the iF Design Award 2025, we’re thrilled to announce that pre-orders are now open in the Mudita Online Store!
If you missed out on our Kickstarter campaign, now’s your chance to secure your own Mudita Kompakt at a special price, 27% off, matching our exclusive Indiegogo offer.
Why Choose Mudita Kompakt?
Mudita Kompakt was designed to promote mindful technology use while prioritizing privacy, security, and simplicity.
It’s an alternative to both smartphones and basic feature phones, helping users stay connected without digital overwhelm.
Here’s what makes Mudita Kompakt unique:
Minimal Distractions – Stay present without the constant ping of notifications.
Privacy-First – The open-source MuditaOS K features Offline+ Mode, providing both software and hardware cut-offs for true digital disconnection.
Genuine E Ink® Display – A comfortable, glare-free screen for a more analogue feel.
Long-Lasting Battery – Reliable performance without frequent charging or forced upgrades.
Whether you use it as a primary phone, a secondary device, or a digital detox companion, Mudita Kompakt offers a more intentional relationship with technology.
Secure Your Mudita Kompakt Today
Starting today, Mudita Kompakt is available for pre-order in both the Global and North American versions at mudita.com.
27% OFF Retail Price – Secure yours now at a discounted price, equal to the exclusive Indiegogo offer.
Risk-Free Purchase – Enjoy our 14-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not completely happy, return the undamaged phone with all accessories within 14 days for a full refund.
Secure & Direct Shopping Experience
When you order directly through Mudita.com, you buy directly from us with:
No intermediaries.
Safe shopping with SSL encryption.
Globally recognized payment methods.
Support from our top-rated customer service team.
Shipping Timeline- We’re still on track!
Global Version: April 2025
North American Version: May 2025
Once shipping begins, Kickstarter and Indiegogo orders will be fulfilled first, followed immediately by new pre-orders.
Don’t miss out! Pre-order your Mudita Kompakt today and join us in embracing a more mindful, minimalist digital experience.
