How Good Is Your Tech-Life Balance? Take Mudita's Quiz & Find Out

How Balanced Is Your Tech Life?

Technology was meant to simplify life, yet for many of us, it feels like we’re constantly plugged in, distracted, and overwhelmed.

Notifications pull us in every direction, social media eats away our downtime, and work emails never seem to stop.

Achieving a balanced relationship with technology shouldn’t mean giving it up completely. It should be more about mindful and purposeful usage.

Do you have a mindful tech-life balance, or could a digital reset be what you need?

Take our Mudita Tech-life balance quiz to find out.

1) You wake up in the morning. What’s the first thing you do?

A. Stretch, take a deep breath, and start the day mindfully. I check my phone later, on my own terms. B. I reach for my phone, but I try not to get sucked into scrolling first thing. C. I grab my phone immediately to check emails, messages, and notifications. The day hasn’t started until I’ve caught up.

2) You’re out for coffee with a friend, and they get up to use the restroom. What do you do?

A. Enjoy the moment, observe your surroundings, sip your coffee, and let your mind wander. B. I instinctively pull out my phone, but I remind myself to put it away. C. I dive straight into my phone because there’s always something to check.

3) You’re working on an important task, but your phone keeps buzzing. What do you do?

A. My phone is on silent or in another room. I focus best when I’m fully present. B. I check it occasionally, but I try to stay on track. C. I can’t help but respond to every notification. Multitasking is just part of life.

Mudita Harmony features a FOCUS Timer to help boost productivity

4) You’re going away for the weekend. How do you approach your phone use?

A. I set boundaries with essential calls only, no endless scrolling. I want to be present. B. I try to limit my phone use, but it’s hard to resist checking messages or taking quick peeks at work emails. C. My phone stays with me at all times. I need to stay connected, even on vacation.

5) You’re watching a movie at home. How often do you check your phone?

A. Not at all. I’m fully immersed in the experience. B. A couple of times, but I try to stay engaged. C. Constantly. I scroll while watching, barely paying attention to the movie.

6) Your phone battery dies while you're out. How do you react?

A. No big deal. I’ll enjoy being offline for a bit. B. A little inconvenient, but I can manage. C. Panic. What if I miss something important?

7) You’re waiting in line. How do you pass the time?

A. I take in my surroundings or let my mind wander. Maybe strike up a conversation with the person next to me. B. I check my phone for a bit, but try not to get lost in it. C. I immediately pull out my phone and start scrolling.

A photo of three diverse people looking down at their smartphones.

8) You get a work email after hours. What do you do?

A. I don’t check work emails outside work hours. It can wait. B. I glance at it, but unless it’s urgent, I wait until the next day to respond. C. I reply immediately. Work never really stops.

9) How do you manage social media?

A. I use it intentionally. When I do, it’s on my terms, not out of habit. B. I check it daily, but I try not to let it take over my time. C. I scroll constantly. It’s a big part of my daily routine.

Experience better sleep with Mudita

10) You’re going to bed. What’s your nighttime routine?

A. I wind down with a book or a moment of quiet before sleep. My phone stays out of the bedroom. B. I check my phone one last time, but try not to let it interfere with sleep. C. I scroll in bed until I doze off.

**********************************************************************************************

Results

Mostly A: Mindful & Balanced You have a healthy relationship with technology. You use it as a tool rather than letting it dictate your life. You set boundaries, prioritize real-world moments, and know when to disconnect. If you're looking for a phone that aligns with your mindful approach, is designed to support your lifestyle, with minimal distractions, no endless scrolling, just the essentials for a more balanced life. And since you already prioritize mindful habits, consider enhancing your tech-life balance even further with a or alarm clock, so your mornings and evenings stay screen-free.

Mostly B: Trying to Find Balance You’re aware of your tech habits and making an effort to disconnect, but sometimes, digital distractions still pull you in. Setting clearer boundaries, like using a distraction-free phone, could help you regain more control. With , you can stay connected without falling into the notification trap. Another simple way to reinforce better habits? Swap out your smartphone alarm for a or because waking up and winding down without a screen can make all the difference in breaking the cycle of digital overwhelm.

Mostly C: Digitally Overwhelmed Technology might be running the show, leaving little room for mindfulness or true downtime. If you often feel drained by screen time, consider making changes, like setting app limits, scheduling phone-free time, or switching to a , which encourages digital wellness by design. A good starting point? Keep your phone out of the bedroom. Using a or instead of your smartphone as an alarm can help you reclaim your mornings and evenings, giving your mind the break it deserves.