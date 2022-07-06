Key ways to balance your mind, body & soul

When we think about health, regular exercise and eating a well-balanced diet usually come to mind. However, health is part of the much bigger picture which is included in our holistic wellbeing - defined as a state of being comfortable, healthy and happy. Your whole being includes your mind, body and soul, and when any one of these areas is neglected, it also affects your general well-being and decreases quality of life. We’ve compiled a list of super simple activities you can do in order to achieve mind-body-soul balance.

Here are some ways to cultivate mind-body-soul balance

Exercise daily.

Exercising is one of the most important factors in maintaining overall health and well-being. It is not only important for maintaining proper weight, it’s also an outlet for de-stressing and helps boost general energy levels. As you exercise, the body releases a host of feel-good hormones, such as, endorphins, serotonin, dopamine in addition to adrenaline, which not only improve your mood, but also work together in a way to make you feel happier and more relaxed. Additionally, exercising helps enable you to think more effectively and cope better in difficult situations. Exercise offers amazing benefits which can improve almost every aspect of your health from the inside out.

Follow your passion & do what drives you.

There are some things in life that make us happy, and there are some things that have the opposite effect. If you make an effort to focus your attention on the things which create joy and bring happiness to your life, and then you decide to go out there and execute those plans, ultimately the quality of your life can improve tremendously. Happiness is a great motivator. When you follow your passions in life, and do more of what drives you, your overall happiness tends to be higher. Amid the our many responsibilities, why not try participating in activities which make you happy and do more of what you love. When you are passionate about something, you will not only enjoy what your doing, you’ll most likely have fun taking part in the activity and you’ll most likely do very well in it

Consider meditating and taking up yoga.

Although people may practice yoga for its trendiness, yoga has been scientifically proven to promote overall health and well-being. It’s a form of meditation which not only helps the body unwind through its stretching of the muscles and deep breathing techniques, it also aids in mental decompression. Both meditation and yoga are excellent options for supporting your mind, body and soul. Meditation is a great stress reliever which focuses your breathing, while yoga can improve physical activity through strength and flexibility.

Sleep well.

Sleep is a fundamental human need. It’s actually the most vital, but often neglected part of our day. Sleep is what allows our body and mind to repair, heal, and regenerate. The relationship between quality of sleep and quality of mind is very important. A lack of quality sleep directly affects your daily functions, as it not only reduces your immune response, it can also disturb the hormonal balance in your body. During the non-rapid eye movement phase of sleep, your body is able to rest and heal. During this time, your body builds bone and muscle, repairs and regrows tissues, and even strengthens the immune system. During the rapid eye movement phase of sleep, the brain consolidates all of the information it has received and process during the day, with the goal to improve memory. Only with adequate sleep, the body is able get its much-needed rest and to be able to take on the challenges of the following day.

A simple way to improve your sleep hygiene is to to replace your phone with an alarm clock, like or , so that you’re not tempted to check your smartphone when it's time for your body to get some rest. Not only do phones emit melatonin-suppressing blue light, the constant texts, email alerts and notifications make it nearly impossible to fully disconnect and unwind, so that your body gets the rest it needs. Eat wholesome, nutrient-dense food.

You really ARE what you eat. It’s true, our eating habits directly determine our health. Although many people coincide a healthy diet with maintaining proper weight, the benefits of good nutrition go far beyond that. A , full of nutrient-dense foods from all major food groups means your body gets all the nutrients, vitamins, and minerals it needs to work its best. Think of your body as a machine. In order for that machine to function as best as possible, you must supply it with the best possible oil. What you consume directly affects how you feel and how your body functions. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) a healthy diet is essential for good health and overall well-being.

The link between mind, body and soul is scientific fact, and one thing is for certain: Life is all about balance and it cannot be taken for granted; it must be maintained — in mind, body and the soul.

