Subtle backlight with minimized blue light

In order to make the face of the clock readable at night, but not to disturb your sleep, we have equipped Mudita Bell with a soft backlight (2700 K). Additionally, the intensity of the light is adjustable. A short press on a dedicated light button allows you to easily light up the clock face for a few seconds, while a longer press keeps the light on, creating a calming atmosphere in your bedroom.