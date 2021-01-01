Rediscover an analog mechanism. Experience uninterrupted sleep, without sounds or blue light from your phone. Get rid of excess stimuli.
Mudita Bell
Invite peace into your bedroom.
A minimalist alarm clock, built to embody simplicity and offline tranquility. Pleasant analog feel, beautiful design, and high-quality alarm sounds for a gentle and stress-free wake-up. Unplug and embrace each day with Mudita Bell.
Available in a pre-order deal.Pre-order
Selected features
Analog mechanism
10 soothing melodies
High-quality speaker
Rechargeable battery
Be a rebel. Unplug yourself.
Acoustic tones and nature sounds for a better start to your day
Rising in the morning does not have to be filled and associated with stress. With Mudita Bell, you’ll wake up refreshed to carefully crafted acoustic music or the beautiful sounds of nature, designed to gently wake you up and energize you for the upcoming day.
Full experience of audio thanks to a high-quality speaker and customizable settings
To make our custom sounds and melodies sound pleasant to your ear, we’ve made sure Mudita Bell’s hardware is of high-quality and the customizable functions allow you to adjust them to your preferences.
High-quality speaker
The 3W speaker, allows you to fully experience the carefully composed melodies and sounds. Mudita Bell’s sound is clear, natural, and undistorted.
Adjustable alarm volume
Whether you consider yourself a light sleeper or a heavy sleeper, it is possible to adjust the volume of the alarm to meet your needs.
Choose your wake-up melody
You’ll be able to choose from 10 different wake-up melodies which is unusual for a classic, analog alarm clock.
Functional minimalism to fit every bedroom
Our design’s goal was to allow you to replace your phone in the bedroom, with the natural joy of using a simple and intentionally built single-purpose device. Mudita Bell is our take on a present-day classic.
Ascending alarm for gradual wake-up
The progressive alarm begins to sound soothingly and then grows increasingly louder to the set volume to slowly wake you up.
Snooze option if you need that extra time in bed
We know that many people can’t imagine their wake-up routine without the snooze function. That's why we decided to add it and let you decide what’s best for you. If you like sleeping in a bit longer, you can mute the alarm and sleep for another 10 minutes.
Unplug yourself for total serenity
Replace a smartphone with an alarm clock that gently wakes you up with pleasant sounds of acoustic instruments and nature. Get your Mudita Bell today to receive a pre-order discount.Pre-order
Sign up for the Mudita Newsletter and receive 10% off your first order.
If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress, and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.