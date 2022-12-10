Miyota 9015 Automatic Mechanism

Best sustainable options come from traditional solutions such as the kinetic Japanese mechanism, Miyota 9015. It uses the movement of the wearer's hand to power the watch. All you need to do is just wear Mudita Moment for it to work. Once you take it off, the automatic mechanism will continue working for up to 42 h without movement. Check the mechanism regularly for maintenance. No need to purchase another battery - ever.