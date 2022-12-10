Mudita Moment
An automatic watch that promotes well-being. Minimalist, modern design. Self-winding, battery-free mechanism. Carefully selected components. An additional analog breathing feature - an amazingly simple, yet powerful tool to help you restore your tranquility.
Why Mudita Moment?
Minimalist, unisex design
with vegan one-click change straps
Automatic movement
and high quality components
Mindful tool and reminder
to practice conscious breathing everywhere anytime
