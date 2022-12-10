Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!

Mudita Moment

An automatic watch that promotes well-being. Minimalist, modern design. Self-winding, battery-free mechanism. Carefully selected components. An additional analog breathing feature - an amazingly simple, yet powerful tool to help you restore your tranquility.

Why Mudita Moment?

  • Minimalist, unisex design

    with vegan one-click change straps

  • Automatic movement

    and high quality components

  • Mindful tool and reminder

    to practice conscious breathing everywhere anytime

Simplicity and Neutrality

Modern design and unisex appearance enable Mudita Moment to blend in and become a perfect match for you. The slightly rounded form, minimalistic dial, and calming tempo of the seconds hand give the unique feeling of elegant lightness. Finally, a watch that you can rely on, which fits in perfectly into your life.

Choose your vegan straps

Plant-based, cruelty-free materials are not only elegant but also very pleasant to the touch, without compromising on durability. Each watch is equipped with a designer's choice strap. Quick-release spring bar system enables simple strap change. Choose your extra straps and adapt Mudita Moment to every look, mood, and occasion.

Made to last

The highest quality components are essential when creating a long-lasting timepiece, such as the Mudita Moment. Stainless steel, sapphire glass, see-through caseback, 5 ATM water resistance - we have paid attention to every detail. With proper care, this watch will suit your less-waste and more conscious life for years.

Miyota 9015 Automatic Mechanism

Best sustainable options come from traditional solutions such as the kinetic Japanese mechanism, Miyota 9015. It uses the movement of the wearer's hand to power the watch. All you need to do is just wear Mudita Moment for it to work. Once you take it off, the automatic mechanism will continue working for up to 42 h without movement. Check the mechanism regularly for maintenance. No need to purchase another battery - ever.

Precision and quality

Unlike mass-produced watches, we check every single Mudita Moment. Each watch is meticulously examined by an expert Polish watchmaker who carefully regulates the precision of each mechanism and certifies the highest quality of the product. The final quality check takes place at Błonie’s facility, close to Warsaw.

Inhale. Exhale. Repeat.

We often forget how essential and important mindful breathing is. We wanted to design an everyday product that will become a tool and reminder to create healthy breathing habits. The design of 15 dots and the seconds hand enable you to practice breathing exercises anytime and anywhere.

