Illuminate Your Space with Ease and Mindfulness

Experience the soothing glow by simply pressing the light button. The light will brighten up your surroundings for ten minutes. To switch it off, just press the button again. Additionally, you can awaken to a gradual light by using a mindful approach. By pressing and holding the light button for at least two seconds, the light will gracefully illuminate when your alarm goes off. Adjust the light's brightness and turn it on or off effortlessly using the main knob. To save any changes, press and hold the button once more. Changes are automatically saved after five seconds of inactivity. While the light is on, easily customize the intensity to suit your mood. Simply rotate the main button to effortlessly increase or decrease the light's brightness. Embrace the beauty of simplicity with Mudita Bell 2, a tasteful addition which effortlessly elevates your surroundings.