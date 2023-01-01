Take a step back from the digital world and reconnect with the simplicity of analog mechanisms.
Mudita Bell 2
The power of simplicity meets the beauty of functionality.
Step into a world of tranquility as you invite peace into your bedroom with Mudita Bell 2. This minimalist alarm clock is designed to embody simplicity and promote offline serenity. Experience the joy of waking up gently and stress-free with its pleasant analog feel, stunning design, and high-quality alarm sound.
Selected features
Quartz Mechanism
Soothing melodies
Acoustic tones
Sounds of nature
Adjustable alarm volume
Ascending alarm for gradual awake-up
Embrace tranquility. Rediscover the joys of peace and mindfulness.
High-quality speaker
The 3W speaker, allows you to fully experience the carefully composed melodies and sounds. Mudita Bell’s sound is clear, natural, and undistorted.
Adjustable alarm volume
Whether you consider yourself a light sleeper or a heavy sleeper, it is possible to adjust the volume of the alarm to meet your needs.
Choose your wake-up melody
You’ll be able to choose from 10 different wake-up melodies which is unusual for a classic, analog alarm clock.
Experience the essence of functional minimalism
Simplify and find peace in your bedroom with our functional minimalist design. Mudita Bell 2 gives you an alternative to your phone and brings back the joy of using a straightforward device with a specific purpose. Mudita Bell 2 is our modern take on a classic device.
Gradual alarm for a progressive wake-up
Experience the art of a gradual wake-up as our soothing alarm begins softly and progressively grows louder to your desired volume. Let the soothing tones guide you into a peaceful and serene transition from slumber to the start of a new day.
Flexibility, if you need it, with a snooze function
We understand that the snooze function has become an integral part of many people's morning routine. That's why we've included it in our design, empowering you to choose what works best for you. Enjoy a few more minutes of peaceful sleep by silencing the alarm and treating yourself to an extra 10 minutes of restful bliss. Embrace the flexibility to wake up at your own pace, honoring the restful moments that rejuvenate your soul.
Discover serenity by disconnecting from the digital world
Ditch the smartphone alarm in favor of Mudita Bell 2, which gently wakes you up with soothing sounds of nature and calming melodies from acoustic instruments.
