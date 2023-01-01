Free Shipping. Check it now.

Mudita Bell 2

The power of simplicity meets the beauty of functionality.

Step into a world of tranquility as you invite peace into your bedroom with Mudita Bell 2. This minimalist alarm clock is designed to embody simplicity and promote offline serenity. Experience the joy of waking up gently and stress-free with its pleasant analog feel, stunning design, and high-quality alarm sound.

Selected features

  • Quartz Mechanism

  • Soothing melodies

  • Acoustic tones

  • Sounds of nature

  • Adjustable alarm volume

  • Ascending alarm for gradual awake-up

Embrace tranquility.  Rediscover the joys of peace and mindfulness.

Take a step back from the digital world and reconnect with the simplicity of analog mechanisms.

The essence of simplicity

Mudita Bell 2 is a minimalist offline alarm clock which embraces the beauty of a quartz mechanism, inviting you to savor the blissful moments of being unplugged.  In a world filled with constant notifications and overwhelming distractions, Mudita Bell creates a sanctuary free from blue light-emitting screens and the incessant online buzz. By transforming our bedrooms into serene offline spaces, devoted to sleep, Mudita Bell not only enhances the quality of our sleep, but also nurtures our overall well-being.  

A combination of new functions and features which beautifully unite aesthetics and practicality.

Minimalism takes center stage

The stunning, velvety black hue of Mudita Bell 2 is perfect for those who appreciate the elegance of a sleek, minimalist aesthetic.  Discover the understated charm of Mudita Bell 2, featuring a clean and polished design. Its simple dial with clear black numerals with sleek black hands, which sweep across the clock face, offers easy readability.  The minimalist aesthetics of Mudita Bell 2 add a touch of modern sophistication to any space, creating a stylish and uncluttered atmosphere.  

Illuminate Your Space with Ease and Mindfulness

Experience the soothing glow by simply pressing the light button. The light will brighten up your surroundings for ten minutes. To switch it off, just press the button again. Additionally, you can awaken to a gradual light by using a mindful approach. By pressing and holding the light button for at least two seconds, the light will gracefully illuminate when your alarm goes off.  Adjust the light's brightness and turn it on or off effortlessly using the main knob. To save any changes, press and hold the button once more. Changes are automatically saved after five seconds of inactivity. While the light is on, easily customize the intensity to suit your mood. Simply rotate the main button to effortlessly increase or decrease the light's brightness. Embrace the beauty of simplicity with Mudita Bell 2, a tasteful addition which effortlessly elevates your surroundings.

Stay Focused, Stay Mindful

Our versatile timer function helps you to not only manage your time efficiently, but also enhance your meditation practice.  Press the timer button to set the timer in convenient 15-minute intervals. With each press of the timer button, you can effortlessly add 15 minutes to your meditation session. Enjoy the freedom to customize your meditation sessions. Set the timer for up to 60 minutes, allowing you to dive deeper into your practice. When your designated time is up, a gentle sound will indicate the end of your session, helping you seamlessly transition back to the present moment. Whether you need to stay on track with your tasks or embark on a calming meditation session, the Mudita Bell 2 timer has got you covered.   

We understand the importance of uninterrupted serenity

Never be caught off guard by a drained battery. Mudita Bell 2, now, features audio prompts which provide low battery warnings and allow users to check current battery percentage.

Experience Tranquil Mornings with Enchanting Melodies and Serene Nature

Start your day on a positive note with Mudita Bell 2. Say goodbye to morning stress and embrace a peaceful awakening. Our carefully selected acoustic tones and soothing nature sounds gently rouse you from sleep, leaving you refreshed and energized for the day ahead. Experience the power of serene sounds to create a calm and harmonious morning routine.

Experience the sounds

Bubbling Brook

Awaken Mindfully with Mudita Bell

Begin your day with mindful serenity. Mudita Bell 2 transforms your mornings into a peaceful and engaging experience. Delight in our curated acoustic melodies and nature sounds that gently stir you from sleep.  Embrace the soothing power of sound to cultivate a calm and centered mindset. Experience a more fulfilling morning routine with Mudita Bell.  

Connect with Nature with Mudita Bell 2

Immerse yourself in the serene embrace of nature with Mudita Bell. Our collection of meticulously crafted nature sounds, curated by renowned Polish nature sound artist Marcin Dymiter, transports you to the enchanting landscapes of Poland, the home of Mudita.  Wake up to the harmonious symphony of birdsong, rustling leaves, and gentle streams, bringing the essence of nature into your morning ritual.  Experience the beauty and tranquility of Poland's audio landscapes, awakening a deep sense of connection and serenity within you.  

Experience the sounds

Melodic Mirth

  • High-quality speaker

    The 3W speaker, allows you to fully experience the carefully composed melodies and sounds. Mudita Bell’s sound is clear, natural, and undistorted.

  • Adjustable alarm volume

    Whether you consider yourself a light sleeper or a heavy sleeper, it is possible to adjust the volume of the alarm to meet your needs.

  • Choose your wake-up melody

    You’ll be able to choose from 10 different wake-up melodies which is unusual for a classic, analog alarm clock.

Experience the essence of functional minimalism

Simplify and find peace in your bedroom with our functional minimalist design. Mudita Bell 2 gives you an alternative to your phone and brings back the joy of using a straightforward device with a specific purpose. Mudita Bell 2 is our modern take on a classic device.

Effortlessly Elegant Clocks for Mindful Mornings

Embrace the beauty of simplicity with our elegant and timeless design, featuring a captivating clock face that's effortlessly legible.

Simplicity at your fingertips

Mudita Bell stays true to the classic alarm clock design with its convenient top button for seamless configuration.  Easily turn your alarm on or off and receive clear feedback on its status. With a simple twist of the knob, you can effortlessly fine-tune the light, volume, and tone of your preferred wake-up alarm. Enjoy a hassle-free and intuitive customization experience, tailored to your needs.

Discover Peaceful Nights

At Mudita, we prioritize your peaceful sleep. To ensure readability without disruption, we've incorporated a subtle backlight with minimal blue light (2700 K). What's more, you have control over the light's intensity. With a simple press of the dedicated light button, you can illuminate the clock face for a few seconds, or opt for a longer press to create a serene ambiance in your bedroom. Experience the serenity of a mindful and undisturbed night's rest.

Rechargeable battery

Mudita Bell 2 features a powerful rechargeable 2600 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance without the need for frequent charging. Rest easy, knowing you're making an eco-friendly choice that reduces electronic waste. Experience the bliss of uninterrupted sleep while contributing to a greener world.  Mudita Bell 2 is also equipped with audio alerts which kindly notify you of low battery levels and enable you to easily check the remaining battery percentage.

A More Gentle Way to Wake Up In the Morning

Your body resonates with the rhythm of the rising sun. Mudita Bell 2 embraces this innate connection by gradually lighting up at your chosen alarm time with a soft, warm light. 

  • Gradual alarm for a progressive wake-up

    Experience the art of a gradual wake-up as our soothing alarm begins softly and progressively grows louder to your desired volume. Let the soothing tones guide you into a peaceful and serene transition from slumber to the start of a new day.

  • Mindful breathing and Better sleep

    Flexibility, if you need it, with a snooze function

    We understand that the snooze function has become an integral part of many people's morning routine. That's why we've included it in our design, empowering you to choose what works best for you. Enjoy a few more minutes of peaceful sleep by silencing the alarm and treating yourself to an extra 10 minutes of restful bliss. Embrace the flexibility to wake up at your own pace, honoring the restful moments that rejuvenate your soul.

Discover serenity by disconnecting from the digital world

Ditch the smartphone alarm in favor of Mudita Bell 2, which gently wakes you up with soothing sounds of nature and calming melodies from acoustic instruments.

