Mudita Manifesto

Logo

Mudita’s logo was inspired by a flower, a beautiful and vulnerable creation that needs to be protected. It’s a representation of our heart, which can only bloom if properly nourished. Especially in today’s modern world, which offers so many possibilities that make it easy to forget who we really are.

The lotus flower symbolizes something beautiful arising from the mud. Our logo could be interpreted as any flower or plant, as all of them symbolize life force, purity, true nature of our heart and Mother Earth. We think, in an age dominated by technology, not to forget about our origins and connection with all that is. It symbolizes the joy of existence in our beautiful world which unfortunately, our civilization tends to abuse so often.

Our logo has at least five different meanings, some a little less serious. We invite you to discover them. It probably has many more that we haven't found yet.