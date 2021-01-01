How are we different from venture capital funds? First of all, we are interested in innovative, breakthrough technologies and solutions, not in a business model or P&L. We believe that we will always find on the market place for breakthrough solutions - as an independent product or as an additional functionality in the products of the capital group. Unlike VC funds, we are looking for solutions at an early stage of development, which still require research and are subject to significant risk. We also do not expect projects to have a clear business model and defined clients from the beginning, but from the very beginning we want to understand their potential to improve the quality of life. Finally, we differ from VC funds in that we employ engineers, programmers, electronics, designers and marketing specialists, not just financiers, and we actually work on our own products, starting with an idea for them and ending with bringing them to the market. What is the decision-making process? First of all, it's fast. We recognize that good ideas require quick responses. We are ready to make decisions about involvement in a project within two weeks, regardless of its size. However, it is also up to you how efficiently this process will run. The better prepared you are to address any doubts, the sooner we can make a decision. Please take a moment to complete our IDEA BOARD. Prepare for questions from us.

How big/small can the project be? We do not apply any limitations in terms of project size. Both small, one-person and two-person projects lasting several months as well as long ones requiring years of work and commitment of dozens of people are potentially interesting for us. The condition is that they are ground-breaking, have a clearly defined goal and well-described measures that allow us to verify during their lifetime whether we are going in the right direction.

What is the time horizon for projects? From several months to several years.

Can I publish my research results? Yes, although sometimes you will need to consider the limitations connected to the plans regarding commercialisation of the product. For example, a desire to patent a solution requires that the details of the solution are not made publicly available prior to the submission of the application. Our philosophy, however, is that wherever possible, we try to share knowledge and solutions with the community. For example, Mudita OS operating system that we have developed for the company's products has been made available as open source.

I need access to specialised laboratories. If you use the existing research infrastructure provided by research institutions, we will be happy to discuss an agreement enabling further use of these laboratories. If the project requires it, we can also build such a laboratory together.