Subsidies for innovations. We invest in your future.

In 2014 and 2015 Mudita Sp. z o. o. realized a project entitled ‘The development of an innovative model of a wireless phone with a limited coefficient of radiation absorption by the user’, which was co-financed by the European Union from the European Regional Development Fund.

Detailed information about the Program is available on the following websites:

Innovative Economy Operational Program: www.poig.gov.pl National Center for Research and Development: www.ncbir.pl Ministry of Infrastructure and Development: www.mir.gov.pl

More information about this project can be obtained by writing to contact@mudita.com