Mudita Pause Love
The Limited Edition of Mudita Pause card deck, enriched with an additional set of five cards inspired by the theme of Love. The free shipment is added at the payment stage.
Mindful Cards for Offline Moments
Regain deep focus with this mindfulness card deck. Note the words of wisdom that come to your mind. Feel the structure of a premium, natural paper in your hand. Reconnect to nature and the present moment.
Mindful meditations
The cards allow to enjoy the moment of pause by looking at surroundings with genuine attention.
Ecological and woodfree paper
Munken Lynx is a high-quality uncoated paper with an exceptional feel. .
Hand-drawn illustrations
Each card was designed with the highest attention to detail. The design is soothing, neutral and warm.
