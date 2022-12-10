Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!

Mudita Pure Cork Cover

The unique aesthetic of cork is a perfect match for our modern, minimalist phone. The stylish phone cover provides a protective, cushioned surface for your Mudita Pure and is sleek and comfortable to hold.

Made by Nature Designed by Mudita

Designed by Mudita

  • Designed especially for Mudita Pure. 

  • Cork is very durable and provides a high level of protection for your device. 

  • Cork impermeable to liquids and resistant to moisture.

  • Easy to clean: Keeping cork clean is easy when you regularly remove surface dirt and dust or wash it with mild soap.

Made by Nature

  • Natural cork.

  • Soft to the touch.

  • Organically antibacterial and antimicrobial.

  • Hypoallergenic, antistatic and odor-free: Since microbes can’t enter the cells of cork, cork products are also naturally non-allergenic.

